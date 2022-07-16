Court allows hospital to shut down comatose boy’s devices in UK





Judge ruled that Archie Battersbee is brain dead and that devices should be turned off as recommended by doctors Photo: HOLLIE DANCE/PA WIRE

The Court has again ruled that the treatment of a boy who is in a coma after suffering a brain injury be interrupted in England.

Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend-on-Sea on April 7.

Doctors at the Royal London Hospital in London, where the boy is hospitalized, told the court it was “highly likely” that Archie was “brain dead” and requested permission to turn off the devices.

Hollie Dance, the boy’s mother, said she was “devastated” and the family plans to appeal the decision so Archie’s treatment can continue.





Archie Battersbee was found unconscious in his home. His mother said he participated in an internet challenge Photo: HOLLIE DANCE/PA WIRE

“Archie would like us to keep fighting… and we will keep fighting,” she said.

This is the second time the case has been before the London Supreme Court. A second judge previously agreed with the doctors and ruled that Archie is dead, and on Friday (7/15), Judge Hayden also ruled in favor of the hospital.

He heard the case in the Supreme Court on Monday (7/11), after the family went to the Court of Appeal, which ruled that a new hearing was necessary.

Judge Hayden said continuing the treatment would be “futile” and would serve “only to prolong his death, being unable to prolong his life,” he said.

Lawyers representing the Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, told the judge that Archie suffered a “devastating” brain injury.

They argued that life support was “a burden”, “contrary to dignity” and “ethically distressing” for the doctors treating it.

Archie’s parents argued that treatment should continue as long as his heart was beating.

The 12-year-old boy suffered brain injuries at his home. His mother says she believes her son took part in an online challenge that knocked him unconscious.

Hollie and Archie’s father, Paul Battersbee, are being supported by the Christian Legal Center organization, in an attempt to get the devices to be kept in working order.

During a three-day hearing last week, experts said clinical tests showed no “discernible” brain activity.

Judge Emma Arbuthnot said at the time that she gave “permission to medical professionals at the Royal London Hospital to stop mechanically ventilating Archie Battersbee”.







Hollie Dance stated that the family would not give up on Archie Photo: HOLLIE DANCE

Mother criticizes court decision

In a statement released after Judge Arbuthnot’s first ruling, Archie’s mother said she was “devastated and extremely disappointed with the decision after weeks of fighting a legal battle, when my desire was to be at my son’s bedside.”

“Basing that decision on an MRI test and finding him ‘probably’ dead is not enough. This is believed to be the first time someone has been declared ‘probably’ dead based on an MRI test. “

She said she felt “disgusted” that the hospital and the judge had not taken into account the family’s wishes and added that she did not believe “Archie had enough time” to recover.

“His heart is still beating, he held my hand and as a mother I know he is still there,” she said.

“Until it’s God’s will, I won’t let him go. I’ve heard of miracles where people are brain dead and come back to life.”

But Judge Hayden said the evidence shows Archie suffered “significant injury” to “multiple areas” of the brain and did not “regain consciousness at any time”.

Judge Arbuthnot said Archie’s family’s devotion was “extraordinary”.

“If Archie remains on life support, the likely outcome for him is sudden death, and the prospects for recovery are nil,” she said.

“He takes no pleasure in life, and his brain damage is irrecoverable,” Arbuthnot said. According to the judge’s decision, based on the MRI records, Archie’s death occurred on May 31.

The situation, according to Arbuthnot, made it impossible for “his dear and beloved family to say goodbye”.

Alistair Chesser, medical director at the charity that runs the hospital, said his thoughts are with Archie’s family and he is “ensuring there is time for the family to decide whether they want to appeal. [na Justiça] before any changes in care are made.”