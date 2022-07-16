Covid-19: DF records 1,499 new cases and one more death | Federal District

The Federal District registered 1,499 new cases known from Covid-19 and more a death by the disease, this Friday (15). Since the beginning of the pandemic, 824,297 people were infected and 11,803 lost their lives in Brasilia.

among the dead, 10,777 lived in the federal capital and 1,026 came from other regions to seek care, mainly from the surroundings.

The transmission rate went from 0.75 on Thursday (14), to 0.72.The number indicates that every 100 infected people can transmit the disease to others 75according to the World Health Organization (WHO). When the index is below 1means that the spread of the virus is in slowdown.

Covid-19 transmission rate in July, in DF:

July 1st: 1.02

4th of July: 0.96

July 5th: 0.94

July 6: 0.94

July 7: 0.93

July 8: 0.91

July 11: 0.83

July 12: 0.81

July 13: 0.78

July 14: 0.75

July 15: 0.72

July 15, 2022: 1

ICU bed in DF in file image

As of 4:25 pm this Friday (15), the occupancy rate in intensive care units (ICUs) to treat patients with Covid was in 72.73%. Of the total of 46 beds, 16 were busy, 6 available and 24 blocked.

On the private network, at 11:55 am, 59.13% of the spaces reserved for the infected were full. Of the total of 141 beds, 69 were used, 48 were vacant and 24 blocked.

The Plano Piloto remains the region with the highest number of cases by Covid-19 in the DF. Until this Friday, 100,736 people tested positive and 868 died from the disease. In second place is Ceilândia, with 76,783 contaminations and 1,771 lost lifes.

See below the numbers of cases by region, recorded by the Department of Health of the DF this Friday:

Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on July 15, 2022