Covid: the most common symptoms caused by new variants | Health

Sore throat, headache, runny nose and cough are the main symptoms that can suggest a picture of covid-19.

That’s the conclusion of a report made in the UK that gathered information from 17,500 people who tested positive in the last week.

The data, obtained through the Zoe Covid app, is analyzed in partnership with researchers from King’s College, London, with support from the NHS, the country’s public health system.

The work also found that fever and loss of smell or taste — which were far more frequent symptoms of the infection a few months ago — have become less common now.

Other discomforts, such as a hoarse voice, sneezing, tiredness and muscle pain, rose in the ranking of symptoms of the disease.

The top 20 symptoms of covid-19, in descending order, according to data from the Zoe App study are:

Sore throat – reported by 58% of participants

Headache – 49%

Stuffy nose – 40%

Dry cough – 40%

Coryza – 40%

Cough with phlegm – 37%

Hoarse voice – 35%

Sneezing – 32%

Fatigue – 27%

Muscle pain – 25%

Nausea – 18%

Swelling in the neck (the popular “tongue”) – 15%

Eye pain – 14%

Change in smell – 13%

Chest tightness or pain – 13%

Fever – 13%

Chills – 12%

Shortness of breath – 11%

Ear pain – 11%

Loss of smell – 10%

The information coincides with the findings of other recent research.

The React-1 study, for example, selects around 150,000 people at random in England each month. All of them do rapid antigen tests.

The latest results from the initiative show that the most common symptoms of covid-19 have changed significantly throughout the pandemic.

This could be related to the mutations that the coronavirus undergoes, scientists believe.

Several variants of the pathogen have emerged since the original version, first detected in the city of Wuhan, China. The most recent of these is the omicron.

The React-1 researchers at Imperial College London say the loss of smell and taste appears to be less common with the new variants. Instead, people are reporting more typical cold or flu symptoms.

They analyzed the first versions of the omicron — known as BA.1 and BA.2 — which became dominant from March 2022.

Since then, two new highly transmissible omicron-derived substrains, called BA.4 and BA.5, have gained ground and are behind new infections.

An estimated 2.7 million people in the UK, or one in 25, have Covid-19 at the moment.

In Brazil, cases also follow an upward trend. According to the panel of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), the daily moving average is at 54,600 – in April, this rate was at 13,000.

Tim Spector, who leads the study with the Zoe app, assesses that “covid is still out of control”.

“Even people who have had an infection in the past and are fully vaccinated still get the virus.”

“While we all want to make the most of it, we’ll have to decide whether it’s really worth it to go to big events, work in the office or use public transport at peak times,” says the expert.

Both the Zoe study and React-1 have recently stopped being funded by the UK government.