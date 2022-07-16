Cruzeiro and Athletico-PR exchange documents for loan from Pablo Siles until the end of the year | cruise

Pablo Siles will be a Cruzeiro player until the end of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The Minas Gerais club settled the last details with Athletico-PR, and the clubs exchange documents so that the loan contract is effective.

Talks went well for an arrangement this Friday. South American football clubs, Serie A and Serie B came to consult Athletico-PR about the player. The tendency is for Siles to arrive in BH by Monday.

The contract with Cruzeiro has no fixed purchase price. Therefore, a permanence of the player in Toca da Raposa for 2023 would depend on a new negotiation between the parties, either by loan or purchase of economic rights. The agreement was informed by journalist Héverton Guimarães and confirmed by ge.

Siles came to Cruzeiro through the club’s scout department. Paulo Pezzolano, of course, approved the athlete’s name. Despite the situation involving Vitor Roque, the relationship between the club’s board of directors and Alexandre Mattos, Hurricane executive, is good.

The Uruguayan, who turned 25 this Saturday, has 18 games in the season, and is enough to be an alternative in the sector that will have Willian Oliveira’s absence in the next rounds of Serie B. Pedro Castro can also leave the club, as confirmed by Paulo Pezzolano.

Pablo Siles can be registered from Monday, with the opening of the transfer window in Brazilian football. Despite not taking the field since June 25, the midfielder has been training normally and is in good physical condition.

