Cruzeiro lives the longest fast in the year and seeks to keep 100% at home to open up to 15 points from 5th place | cruise

The work of coach Paulo Pezzolano exceeds 67% of use in Cruzeiro in the season. He is one of the few who started the year in Brazilian football and who is still in office. However, at this moment, the coach is experiencing the worst phase of the work in terms of results.

To scare away any chance of turmoil, Cruzeiro tries to respond to the bad phase with a victory over Novorizontino, this Sunday, at 16:00 (GMT), at Mineirão. If he wins, he takes the symbolic title of the first round and maintains 100% of success as home team in Serie B. So far, there are 24 points conquered in the games in BH.

The 3-0 defeat to Fluminense, in the Copa do Brasil, made Cruzeiro reach the third consecutive game without a win. The longest streak without a win this season. Before, it came from a defeat to Guarani (1 to 0) and a draw with Ituano (1 to 1), both for Série B do Brasileiro.

1 of 3 Pezzolano, Cruzeiro coach, in the match against Ituano, for Serie B — Photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Pezzolano, coach of Cruzeiro, in the match against Ituano, for Serie B — Photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro de Pezzolano had only been, on two occasions, with two consecutive games without a win. The first followed the final against Atlético-MG (3-1 defeat) and the debut of the Série B with Bahia (2-0 setback). Then, there was a 2-1 defeat to Remo, for the Copa do Brasil, and a 1-1 draw with Tombense, for Série B.

They were the two worst moments of Cruzeiro in the season until reaching the current sequence. Despite the situation, there is no question about the work of coach Paulo Pezzolano at Cruzeiro. On the contrary, praise for the way of working and the results obtained by the coach so far.

With Pezzolano, Cruzeiro leads the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B easily, with 38 points, four more than second-placed Vasco. The team is 12 points ahead of Sport, in fifth place. If it wins, it will open 14 or 15 points for the 5th place, which can continue being Leão or become Tombense. The team has a 95.7% chance of access.

