Cruzeiro’s judicial recovery: administrators of the reporting period

The administrators responsible for the judicial recovery process of the Cruzeiro association informed that they will publish a preliminary report of the procedural situation on August 15, according to a note sent to the supersports (read in full in sequence). Acerbi Campagnaro Colnago Cabral Sociedade de Advogados and Credibilita Administrao Judicial e Serviços work together on different fronts to proceed with the recovery process, granted by the Court last Wednesday (15th).

“The role of the appointed judicial administration teams will be to assist the court, identifying the real extent of the debts and attesting to the continuity of the entity’s activities, supervising the fulfillment of the recovery plan, the norms established by the legislation and preparing monthly reports of the activities of the Company under Reorganization with the information provided by it”, reads the note addressed to the report.

The judicial recovery process is the adjustment of the club’s debt, which is close to R$ 1 billion, according to the financial statement released this year. The judicial administrators will act to reconcile the interests of creditors and seek ways to maintain the activities of the Cruzeiro association.

ACERBI CAMPAGNARO COLNAGO CABRAL ADMINISTRAO JUDICIAL (“Acerbi”) and CREDIBILIT ADMINISTRAES JUDICIAIS (“Credibilit”), considering the decision to process the judicial reorganization of Cruzeiro Esporte Clube, clarify that the judicial reorganization process aims to reconcile the interests of creditors with the maintenance of activities and all the social functions that derive from it.



The role of the appointed judicial administration teams will be to assist the court, identifying the real extent of the debts and attesting to the continuity of the entity’s activities, supervising compliance with the recovery plan, the norms established by the legislation and preparing monthly reports on the activities of the entity. Retrieving with the information provided by it.

Acerbi and Credibilit inform that they have started inspection activities of establishments and communication to creditors and, considering the need for a deeper examination of the process, will release, on August 15, 2022, a preliminary report on the procedural situation.

They also emphasize creditors, fans and interested parties who, according to art. 22, item I, paragraph bek of Law 11,101/2005, any information regarding the process can be obtained directly from the electronic address maintained by the judicial administration – [email protected] or by calling (31) 99889-1921.

Cruzeiro’s judicial recovery

Last Monday, Cruzeiro requested a request for judicial recovery. The request was granted by the substitute judge Adilon Clver de Resende, from the Business Court of the District of Belo Horizonte, two days later.

In addition to defining the judicial administrators responsible for the process, the Court determined that the Cruzeiro association must present the “monthly statement accounts, while its judicial recovery process continues, under penalty of dismissal of its administrators, and also the presentation of the Recovery Plan , within 60 days from the publication of the decision”.

Also according to the court decision, “creditors entitled to this judicial reorganization have a period of 15 days to present in an administrative manner – to the Judicial Administration – their qualifications and/or differences regarding the related credits”.

Debt on the balance sheet

In April, Cruzeiro’s Deliberative Council approved the balance sheet for the year 2021, which indicated a debt of BRL 970 million and an accumulated deficit of BRL 1 billion. With regard to indebtedness, the management of President Srgio Santos Rodrigues attributed the growth to agreements made with athletes who were no longer part of the squad, to exchange rate variations in debts with FIFA and to interest on loans.

Also in April of this year, former player Ronaldo signed the purchase of 90% of the shares of Sociedade Anima do Futebol do Cruzeiro for an investment of R$ 400 million – R$ 50 million in initial investment and R$ 350 million in equity. and/or incremental revenues based on the average calculated with football from 2017 to 2021 (R$ 220 million).

In March, Ronaldo’s staff and Banco XP (a Cruzeiro representative) adjusted some points of the contract, such as the impossibility of selling the shares to a third party for a period of five years or even topping up the R$ 400 million, and the licensing of the brand of the SAF club, with payment of royalties to the civil association after the debt has been settled.

Fenmeno also assumed the tax liability of the institution, of R$ 180 million and with installments exceeding R$ 1 million until 2032, with the counterpart to the properties of Tocas da Raposa I and II.

The SAF law determines the destination of 20% of the club-company’s revenues for the reduction of debts of the civil association within a period of six years, renewable for another four in case of liquidation of 60% of the original debt.

The request for judicial reorganization was one of the requirements of Fenmeno to confirm the purchase of 90% of SAF do Cruzeiro, which was accepted by the Deliberative Council of the club.