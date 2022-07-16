Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Flirts With $21K, Ethereum Soars 12% After Another Successful Test Before Upgrade

Bitcoin (BTC) resumed last night the rally that had been interrupted after the crypto “bank” Celsius filed for bankruptcy in the United States, and returns to close to $ 21,000 this morning. As of 7 am, the cryptocurrency was trading at $20,918, up 5.7% over the past 24 hours. The highlight, however, is Ethereum (ETH), which also seems driven by optimism among investors around the success of the update called The Merge. ETH trades up 12.2% at $1,218 after developers complete the ninth pre-upgrade test. How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Those who bought shares of Ethereum ETFs traded on B3 managed to capture the movement in yesterday’s session, with Hashdex’s ETHE11, up 10.66%; and QETH11, from QR Asset, soaring 15.32%. The jump in cryptocurrencies also comes amid a dose of hope on the part of Christopher Waller, a member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), who has come out in defense of a new adjustment of 75 basis points interest rate in July. The statement allayed fears that the Fomc would already be willing to apply a 100-bp hike. Traders at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) in the U.S. are now betting on a 56% probability that the Federal Reserve will raise the target interest rate by 75 basis points to a range of 2.25% 2.5% this month. A day earlier, the odds were 20%. “There is still something positive in crypto prices on the two-hour chart, but we probably have some negative macro residuals to navigate in the short term,” says Sean Farrell, vice president of digital asset strategy at Fundstrat.

Watch: What to expect from the NFTs market after prices plummet 92%? The jump in Bitcoin and Ethereum paved the way for strong gains in several altcoins, especially TerraClassicUSD (USTC), which leads the gains in the last 24 hours with a jump of more than 30%, in addition to Quant (QNT) and Aave ( AAVE), which advance 23% and 17%, respectively. Uniswap (UNI), recently added to the Robinhood platform; Polygon (MATIC), selected for a Disney acceleration program; and Solana (SOL), which continues with a strong community, fueled by the sponsorship of the giant Alameda Research. The three cryptos are up around 13% in the last 24 hours. Only two cryptocurrencies report losses in the early hours of the morning: Leo Token (LEO) and Chain (XCN), which are down between 0.3% and 1.2%. In Brazil, investors are aware of the possibility of a new round of agreements between deputies to try to build consensus around the Bill to regulate cryptoassets. The PL was not voted on before the recess, and can only be appreciated after the elections. However, market players continue to press for the matter to have a chance to go to the Plenary as soon as the recess returns, in August. Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 20,918.11 +5.7% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,218.98 +12.2% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 239.06 +4.6% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.341726 +8.5% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.441744 +4.5%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours TerraClassicUSD (USTC) US$ 0.04627344 +32.1% Quantity (QNT) US$ 105.52 +23.6% AAVE (AAVE) US$ 92.06 +17.2% Convex Finance (CVX) $6.71 +16.3% Kusama (KSM) $54.69 +15%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Leo Token (LEO) $5.26 -1.4% Chain (XCN) US$ 0.094701 -0.3%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 18.89 +8.19% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 26.75 +4.9% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 19.10 +10.66% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 22.10 +10.22% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 18.80 +7.42% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 7.10 +4.87% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 4.74 +15.32% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 4.08 +8.8% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 5.00 0% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 28.17 +12.68%

See the main news from the crypto market this Friday (15):

Celsius admits $1.2 billion leak

Cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network, which halted user withdrawals last month because of liquidity pressures, has recognized a $1.2 billion hole in its balance sheet, according to a new court filing.

The document, which was submitted to the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, shows that Celsius holds $4.3 billion in assets and $5.5 billion in liabilities.

OpenSea lays off 20% of its staff

The NFTs trading platform OpenSea yesterday laid off around 20% of its staff.

“The reality is that we have entered an unprecedented combination of crypto winter and widespread macroeconomic instability, and we need to prepare the company for the possibility of a prolonged downturn,” CEO Devin Finzer wrote in a note to the team.

OpenSea joins a number of cryptocurrency companies, many of them exchanges, that have laid off employees or stopped hiring in recent months, such as Coinbase, Crypto.com, Mercado Bitcoin and Bitso.

Mining machine prices plummet

Prices for the latest generation of Bitcoin (BTC) mining equipment have dropped to their lowest since 2020.

Popular machines like “Antminer S19” and “S19 Pro” from Bitmain, the world’s largest Bitcoin miner, sell for around $20 to $23 per terahash (TH) – one terahash equals 1 trillion hashes.

The values ​​were disclosed to CoinDesk by an ASICs trading desk (application-specific integrated circuit, in Portuguese translation).

Three Arrows bankruptcy hits rival hedge fund

O hedge fund cryptocurrency DeFiance Capital said in a statement Friday that it was “materially affected” and “harmed” by the liquidation of rival fund Three Arrows Capital.

The company said CEO Arthur Cheong “had no visibility” into Three Arrow Capital’s financial statements or conditions, and that he only became aware of the solvency issues when the news broke in June.

“Arthur Cheong is committed to taking all necessary steps to protect, preserve and recover all assets that are and were owned by DC in the business,” the company said.

Three Arrows Capital filed for bankruptcy in New York on July 1.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Related