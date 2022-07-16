Customers who ceded card limit go to court after VirtusPay default; understand the problem

Most of the people who ceded their credit card limits to VirtusPay spent the early hours of this Friday (15th) in the dark: on Thursday night (14th), fintech announced that it would not pay the invoices it had promised for today. .

That’s what happened to software engineer Pollyana Oliveira, 30. A fintech client since 2021, she initially “borrowed” R$3,000. As she was paid and received the benefits — in this case, the miles — her husband also started taking out loans. Today, he has R$65,000 in credit limits assigned on cards from Itaú, Banco do Brasil and C6.

“We are all freaked out in the group [de Telegram, que reúne mais de 900 pessoas]”, she says. “It seems we are all alone and desperate for a way out.” The case was revealed by the newspaper “O Estado de S. Paulo”.

The most obvious way out, of course, is the judicial one. There are people in the Telegram group who have already obtained injunctions for VirtusPay to make the payment, and Pollyana herself hired this same lawyer, who has worked for “symbolic values”.

But it’s a race in all directions: trying to block the cards, asking the banks for a chargeback and making noise on social media. “Itaú and BB granted trust credit (a kind of pre-refund that depends on later confirmation with the card brands), but it is impossible to talk about C6”, says she, who lives in Campo Grande (MS).

One of the group’s administrators, Pollyana managed to speak with one of VirtusPay’s partners by phone, this Friday morning. He had handed over the phone himself when the troubles started. “He said it wasn’t a scam and I suggested that they at least communicate better: it may not have been a scam at first, but now it is,” he says. “If they appeared on a live, at least it would calm people down.”

Pollyana says she could take over this month’s invoices, but wants future installments canceled. She still has 11 installments to come. Pollyana and her husband sold part of the miles they received on sites like MaxMilhas and HotMilhas or exchanged them for products and trips, but she says that “by no means” does the amount received cover expenses. “Now that there was a problem, we start to think that, for so little, it wasn’t worth it”, she says.

One of the injured customers, who lives in the state of Rio de Janeiro, a mechanic technician who preferred not to be identified, intends to file an individual action against VirtusPay. He and his wife have R$42,000 to receive from the company, in four cards from different financial institutions.

Some banks did not grant chargebacks, given that the assignments were made more than 120 days ago. Others granted trust credits. Limit assignments that customers made to VirtusPay entered their card statements as transactions.

“I traded in some of the miles for travel. Today I have a debt of R$ 42 thousand, and the earning of miles is not exorbitant. If I had investigated a little more about the problems I might have in the future, I might not have gone into[the business],” says he, who has drawn on an emergency fund to pay this month’s card bills. In the next, you will probably resort to a loan, so as not to fall into the revolving card.

Another client, a civil servant from São Paulo who also requested anonymity, is also going to seek an individual action against VirtusPay, which owes him seven out of 12 installments of an assignment of R$8,500 in limit. Asked about the hope of receiving from the company, he was emphatic: “almost none”.

A publicist from Pernambuco, who has almost R$ 51,000 in credits on loan, says that the disappointment was great. “For those who followed the company and the CEOs over these five years, it was an impact to be a victim of these delays. The new resolution deadline, brought forward to today (15) and discarded last night, was the bucket of cold water in all expectations of honoring payments. The day has already started with a disheartening feeling and worries for our names cleared in the square.”

How it works

Created five years ago, VirtusPay’s main business is to pay in installments for purchases made in electronic commerce using bank slips for those who do not have credit. With the limits of assigned cards, the company bought bank credit notes and used these funds to finance purchases.

The person who “borrowed” the limit, on the other hand, received miles as a benefit, in addition to strengthening the relationship with their bank. The day before the card payment expired, VirtusPay deposited the money for the holder to pay the card bill. At the end of last month, it stopped making these payments to most transferors.

Other side

Sought, the company said, in a statement, that “it is committed to its customers to resolve all ongoing issues as soon as possible. The expectation was to finish the whole process by the end of this week. However, some procedures are still in the process of being concluded and, therefore, were not finalized by the scheduled date.

“It is important to note that these processes are ongoing and must be completed as soon as possible, allowing all outstanding payments to be made. VirtusPay reaffirms its commitment to transparency with its customers and reinforces that it is working tirelessly to resolve all issues.”

