Dark matter: Researchers defend new theory of gravity

Dark matter, which, according to current astronomical consensus, corresponds to 30% of the Universe, does not exist. At least, that’s what a couple of astrophysicists from the United Kingdom propose.

The theory of dark matter emerged in the 1970s. At the time, scientists realized that stars located on the outer edge of spiral galaxies moved considerably faster than expected by Isaac Newton’s theory of gravitation.

To explain this motion, scientists have proposed the existence of an invisible substance that could be providing an extra gravitational nudge, which would result in the stars accelerating.

This theory has become extremely popular in recent decades. However, to date, this substance has never been detected.

Dark Matter x Mond

In a new study published in the scientific journal Symmetry, astrophysicists Indranil Banik and Hongsheng Zhao of St. Adrews in the UK propose that it is time to abandon the idea of ​​dark matter and develop a new theory of gravity.

For this, the duo rescued an old theory by Israeli physicist Mordehai Milgrom, from 1982. Called “Milgromian Dynamics” – or just Mond (acronym for “Modified Newtonian Dynamics”) – the theory postulates that when gravity becomes too weak, as it does at the edge of galaxies, it begins to behave differently from what Newtonian physics predicts.

According to British scientists, the Mond theory not only explains the abnormal movement of galaxies, but in many cases predicts it. They still argue that the Israeli’s alternative theory is a simpler solution than the dark matter proposal.

During the study, they created a scoring system to test which of the two theories most accurately predicted the rotation of galaxies and the movements within galaxy clusters. According to the researchers, the Mond theory achieved the best scores — which, according to this criterion, would make it more plausible.

In an article published on the website Phys.org, Banik points out that the reason people are reluctant to review Newtonian theory is that it has been successful in many other areas of physics. “While we don’t claim that Mond is perfect, we still think the big picture is correct,” argues the astrophysicist.