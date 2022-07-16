Darlan Romani is in the Athletics World Cup final | athletics

Current indoor world champion in shot put, Darlan Romani is one of Brazil’s main hopes in the open track World Championship, which is held in Eugene, United States. And although he didn’t do well in qualifying this Friday, he secured a spot in the final, which will be played next Sunday.

Darlan burned the first and third pitches. In the second, he reached 20.98 meters, insufficient to guarantee a direct spot (it was necessary to exceed 21.20 m). However, it was enough to be among the best brands and guarantee a spot in the medal fight. He was ninth overall – twelve qualified.

– I was the last in the series and it started to get cold at the end of the test. That’s no excuse. I started to cool down, cool down. They said I burned the first pitch and then the third. I’ll see if someone filmed to see the error. But it’s ball forward. In two days it’s final.

Wellington Morais and Willian Dourado also competed in the race, but were unable to advance to the final. Wellington did 19.80m and was 19th. William was 21st, with 19.73m. In the feminine, the Brazilians were out of the decision. Ana Caroline shot to 16.58 meters and was 26th. Livia Avancini was 28th, with 16.13 meters.

Caio Bonfim, despite not being the favorite, was Brazil’s biggest chance of winning a medal on the first day. In the 20km race march, the Brazilian did well, but he couldn’t beat the favourites. He finished in sixth place with a time of 1 hour, 19 minutes and 51 seconds.

– I did the best preparation possible. I went to Arizona, it was 30 degrees, 20% humidity. I said “this is the perfect place”. When it got hot, I saw everyone splashing water and I thought “man I’m fine”. I made the second 10km insane, but unfortunately, this stray, are some details that sometimes we can’t. But it’s a good sign for the 35km. I’m very happy to be there, to have fought. When you do a rising test, it means you didn’t fall at any time.

In the same race, Matheus Correa was 30th and Lucas Mazzo was 36th. In the female category, Viviane Lyra completed the 20km in 1 hour, 33 minutes and 11 seconds, taking 17th place.

Two in the 100m semi

Brazil entered with three athletes in the qualifiers of the 100 meters sprint. And got good results. Rodrigo do Nascimento clocked 10s11 in the third heat and secured an automatic spot in the semifinals. With 10s18, Erik Cardoso imitated his compatriot and also secured himself third. Felipe Bardi wasn’t so lucky, he clocked 10s22, was fifth and couldn’t qualify for time.

Rodrigo do Nascimento takes third place in the 100 meters race

To guarantee a spot in the final, the Brazilians will need to improve their marks. The eighth place advanced to the semifinals with 10 seconds on target. In the top-7, everyone managed to get below the ten-second mark.

Allan Wolski was the first Brazilian to compete in Eugene. In the hammer throw test, the Brazilian made the mark of 71.27 meters and ended up in 26th, outside the final of the tournament. The same happened with Mariana Marcelino, who scored 64.72 meters and finished 25th.

