Daughter of Ana Maria admits separation from her mother and exposes relationship

Daughter of Ana Maria Braga comments on the relationship she has with her mother

Ana Maria Braga has already made it clear that he is very close to his grandchildren. already with your daughter Mariana Maffeithe two are not very close, with the reason explained to the blonde’s fans.

Not long ago, for example, Mariana Maffei left a message for the new followers who came through Ana Maria Braga. In a post with her grandson Varuna, the yoga teacher said that she and her mother don’t appear together much.

“A lot of new people here who certainly arrived because of Ana. Because they saw that it will not be here that they will see many pictures of her. When we’re together, the last thing I do is take pictures, as that’s something Ana already does a lot. I prefer to keep our moments in the memory of the soul; this one is eternal. But sometimes the moment does ask for a material record. May they be few and good! How lucky to be able to see a child on the lap of the most special grandmother in the world. I love you infinite”, said Mariana Maffei.

In another moment, Mariana declared that she lives far from her mother because she prefers a more simple life in the countryside. Ana Maria Braga, on the other hand, prefers the bustle of the city due to her work at TV Globo.

Distance

Before Ana Maria returned to recording at Globo’s studios in São Paulo, she lived in Rio. Therefore, the blonde lived away from her daughter. For Quem, Mariana explained that the distance was normal for them. “She has been in Rio for 12 years. We are quite used to distances,” she said at the time.