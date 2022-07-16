Demolition of a burning building in downtown SP will initially be partial, from the 10th to the 7th floor, says city hall | Sao Paulo

The demolition of the burning building in downtown São Paulo will be done mechanically and, initially, partial, from the 10th to the 7th floor, according to Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), this Friday (15).

“It starts partially, from the 10th to the 7th floor. During the works, tests are being carried out to see if it will be necessary to demolish it downwards. an important commercial area for the city, it generates a lot of employment and income there”, said Nunes.

Work begins this Saturday morning (16) for the security part, with the installation of sidings and nets covering the entire building. About 20 employees of the contracted company will be responsible for starting the work.

Next, the cleaning part will be carried out (removal of everything that remains inside the building) and shoring of all floors.

After the completion of these services, inspections can be carried out directly on the structural elements (slabs, beams and pillars), so that the demolition process will be determined.

According to the Municipal Department of Urban Infrastructure and Works (SIURB), the building is no longer at risk of collapse without previous signs, but occasional collapses can still occur.

The fire was extinguished at the site this Wednesday afternoon (14), after more than 60 hours of work. The building’s owners agreed to assume the costs of the work.

The company that will be responsible for the demolition was hired this Thursday (14), but the City did not say which company it will be and said that the values ​​​​are also not known since the work was closed on an emergency basis and the costs will be defined in according to the progress of the work.

According to Roberto Racanicchi, engineer at the Regional Council of Engineering and Agronomy, the biggest obstacle to work on the site is the space issue. The building is located in the region of 25 de Março, and has many properties nearby. He claims the demolition could take more than three months.

“The first issue is density, you have many buildings around and you have to maintain security as much as possible, any type of collapse or tipping over, any issue that happens with the building, it is very heavy. 5 thousand tons of concrete.”

“Each beam like this will weigh 800 kg, 1 ton. So, it’s heavy, any situation of rupture is dangerous, mainly due to the density around it.”

The engineer also points out the cost of the procedure is very high. The building is commercial and was without the fire department’s inspection report, the AVCB.

“It’s very expensive, it’s very expensive. So demolition in this type of situation who pays the bill is a legal discussion that often takes a long time to decide who will pay, but the situation is urgent.”

After four days of fighting, firefighters consider the fire extinguished, although there are still small outbreaks.

The work was completed at the site in the late afternoon of this Wednesday (13). A team of five professionals is on site to follow up.

The 25 de Março roads, which were closed, were released. Only the street where the building is located, Rua Comandante Abdo Schahin, remains closed.

On Wednesday night, an assembly between the tenants of the ten-story building authorized the demolition of the building by the City of São Paulo. Thus, the city will not need to file a lawsuit.

Although, in the morning of this Wednesday, the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), informed that the building would be demolished through implosion, during the afternoon this option was disregarded.

According to Marcos Monteiro, Municipal Secretary for Infrastructure and Works, “there are some initial premises. Due to this condition of imminent ruin, we start from the premise that we will not be able to make anyone enter the building. implosion, because we cannot place explosives inside the building, or manual explosion. Hence we will, of course, study the hypothesis of mechanical demolition or any other alternative that arises”.

The flames started on Sunday night (10).

In addition to this ten-story building, four other properties nearby were also set on fire: a six-story building, a store and a church. All are located in the Rua 25 de Março region.

Two firefighters suffered burns and were hospitalized during the work. There are no more reports of injured people in the region. The Civil Police investigates the causes and possible responsibilities for the fire.

Nine buildings are closed after fire in downtown SP and are at risk of collapsing, says city hall

An assessment made by engineers from the city hall banned nine properties in the surroundings.

In addition to the ten-story building, which is in danger of collapsing, eight more buildings were closed because they could be hit by the possible fall and debris of the building that continues to burn.

The prohibited buildings are at the following addresses:

Rua Cavalheiro Basilio Jafet, 115

Rua Cavalheiro Basilio Jafet, 127

Rua Cavalheiro Basilio Jafet, 107

Rua Barao de Duprat, 41

Rua Barao de Duprat, 39

March 25th Street, 734

March 25th Street, 702

Rua Comandante Abdo Schahin, 94

Rua Comandante Abdo Schahin, 78 (where the 10-story building that continues to burn is located)

Firefighters still don’t know what caused the fire. According to the Secretary of Public Security, the case was registered as fire and theft.

Police had access to footage filmed by security cameras, which show an individual exiting a parking lot near the building where the fire started carrying two black bags full of objects.

Shortly after he left, it was possible to observe a flash coming from the direction of the flames. The police will investigate if there is a connection between this man and the fire.

A survey carried out by TV Globo points out that 127 fires were recorded in Greater São Paulo this year.

Of this total, 48 people were injured, 8 were killed and 706 firefighter teams were mobilized. 17 were in commercial buildings, resulting in 4 injuries, no deaths, and 136 fire engines in attendance.

