Dentinho reunites with Corinthians as a Cear player and classifies the day as special

Corinthians will have a special reunion this Saturday night, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. In a game played at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza, the Parque São Jorge club will have Dentinho as an opponent for the first time since its return to Brazilian football.

Formed in the basic categories of Timão, Dentinho classified tonight’s confrontation as ”special” in a post made on his social networks. The player, it is worth mentioning, returned to Brazil after 11 seasons playing in football abroad, most of them for Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine.

“Special day! May God bless us,” wrote the player. – see the post below.

With the Corinthians shirt, the striker played 187 games, between the 2007 and 2011 seasons, and scored 55 goals. The high amount of balls in net earned him the position of top scorer of the century until 2021, when he was overtaken by Jô.

Dentinho, who has only eight games in the season, should appear among Ceará’s reserves on Saturday night. If he enters and enforces the ”law of the ex”, the player stated in his presentation that he will not fail to celebrate.

“The board showed the structure of the club, I was happy and closed it. It is a source of happiness for me and my family. If I scored a goal against Corinthians, I would celebrate, yes”, said the attacker in a press conference that marked its presentation in Ceará, in March of this year.

See Dentinho’s post about Saturday’s match

See more at: Former Corinthians, Corinthians x Cear and Campeonato Brasileiro players.