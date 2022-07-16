Deolane Bezerra and Tirulipa say that the Civil Police searched and seized their mansions in Alphaville, in Greater SP | Sao Paulo

The digital influencers Deolane Bezerra and Tirulipa informed, through their defenses on social networks, that the Civil police made searches and seizures in their homes this Wednesday (14) in barueri , in Greater São Paulo. There were no arrests, but items and valuables from the lawyer and comedian were taken.

According to their lawyers, the investigation wants to know if Deolane and Tirulipa were related to the Betzord, an internet sports betting company. Betzord is investigated by 27th Police District (DP)Campo Belo, on suspicion of “crime against the popular economy and criminal association”according to a note from the defense of the comedian (see full below).

In press releases issued by the Instagram, the legal departments of Deolane and Tirulipa have denied any involvement by their clients in an alleged criminal scheme with Betzord, which is being investigated by the police. They also reported that the influencers only had sponsorship contracts with the company in 2021.

Until the last update of this article, Secretary of Public Security (SSP)O Public Ministry (MP) and all agencies in São Paulo, had not responded to questions from the g1 about the subject. In a note, the press office of the Court of Justice (TJ) replied that “This case is being processed under judicial secrecy and we have no information available.”

The report was unable to speak with Deolane, but got in touch this Friday (15) with her defense (see below). Without mentioning the police operation, the influencer even recorded a video on her social network after the search and seizure at the mansion, in which she says she will have one more “process” (read more below too). Tirulipa and her lawyers were not located, nor were Betzord’s representatives.

The case was revealed by the on Thursday (14) by the metropolises. According to the website and the Northeast diaryDeolane and Tirulipa have residences in Alphavillecondominium of high standard houses.

Doormat on the door of Deolane Bezerra's mansion brings a snippet of music by MC Kevin — Photo: Marcelo Brandt/g1

“Fulfilled the search and seizure court order in order to collect evidence for the police investigation that seeks to investigate several influencers who have advertised for the Betzord companywhich operates in the segment of online sports betting and games”, informs an excerpt from the note published on the firm’s Instagram Adelia Soares Advogados, who defends the interests of Deolane (read the full text at the end of the text).

According to the lawyer, “in the court order, Deolane Bezerra is listed only as verifiedas a result of an alleged sponsorship of the investigated company, in relation to a party that took place in mid-2021, not making any criminal fact connection to the influencer”.

Comedian Tirulipa during the show — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

Also in a note released on Instagram, Tirulipa’s defense denied any involvement of the artist in alleged irregularities committed by Betzord.

“The artist’s legal counsel informs that the same has no involvement with the company investigated for alleged crime against the popular economy and criminal association”, informs one of the excerpts of the statement released by the lawyers Caio Sanas and Jamilson de Morais Veraswho defend the interests of Tirulipa (see full below).

“Furthermore, it does not appear as investigated in the investigation. It is worth noting that the artist carried out only one punctual and unique dissemination action, in the year 2021, for the investigated company”, informs the text.

27th Police District (DP), in Campo Belo, investigates company on suspicion of irregularities in internet betting — Photo: Reproduction/Google Maps

On its Instagram page, Betzord’s defense said that the company denies any wrongdoing involving its work with betting and that it seeks the police to clarify the matter.

“BETZORD became aware that it is being investigated by the police authority, in an inquiry originated to investigate the raffle trade on social networks. The company is looking for the police authorities to demonstrate that it has always acted correctly and in strict compliance with legal norms”, informs an excerpt from the note released and signed by the lawyer. Huendel Rolimfrom Team Betzord (see full statement below).

What Deolane’s Defense Says

In a note, Deolane's defense denied that her client is being investigated on suspicion of a crime — Photo: Reproduction/Disclosure

“The legal advice of lawyer and influencer DEOLANE BEZERRA communicates that, today, the influencer received the investigation team of the 27th DP at her residence, to which they complied with the search and seizure court order in order to collect evidence for the police investigation. which seeks to investigate several influencers who have advertised for the company Betzord, which operates in the segment of online sports betting and gambling. In the court order, Deolane Bezerra is listed ONLY as investigated, as a result of an alleged sponsorship of the investigated company, in relation to a party that took place in mid-2021, not making any actual criminal connection to the influencer. It should be clarified that all Deolane Bezerra contractors undergo a rigorous process of evaluating the suitability of the company/person, as well as, on the sieve of the legality of the product/service to be disclosed by the influencer. In this way, we remain calm, collaborating with the investigations and confident in the fairness of the judicial process. It should be noted that we repudiate and will take the appropriate measures against any attempt at sensationalism that tries to link Deolane Bezerra’s image to criminal conduct. In compliance with the limitation of judicial secrecy for the investigation, this is what we have at the moment to explain”, informs a note released by Deolane’s defense.

Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, makes a tattoo in honor of the singer: 'In my heart, there will only be good times' — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Wanted this Friday (15) by g1, Adélia Soares Advogados did not report what was seized at Deolane’s house, claiming that the case is under judicial secrecy. But confirmed that the residence is in Barueri, where the police took electronic equipment.

“With regard to the seized objects, the process is being processed in judicial secrecy, for this reason we cannot provide further information, however, a Judicial Warrant was issued to search and seizure of electronic devices“, informs a statement sent to the report.

Lawyer and digital influencer Deolane is 34 years old and has more than 14 million followers on Instagram. she is widow of MC Kevin, killed in May 2021 when he fell from a hotel apartment where he was staying in Rio de Janeiro. Police concluded that his death was accidental and the case was dropped. The funker was 23 years old.

After the search and seizure at her mansion, Deolane even recorded a video on her social network in which she comments, without mentioning the police operation, that there will be another process.

“Good heavens, I just got off the plane and my cell phone is broken. I’m going to see everything they’re saying about me one more time. Yeah, Brazil, that’s about it. Having a political opinion, being truthful and working honestly often generates this, right? But let’s go to one more process“, says the influencer.

What does the defense of Tirulipa say?

Through a note, Tirulipa's defense also denies the comedian's involvement with the crime — Photo: Reproduction/Disclosure

“In light of what has been reported in the media about the execution of a search warrant at the home of comedian Tirulipa, the artist’s legal counsel informs that he has no involvement with the company investigated for an alleged crime against the popular economy and criminal association. In addition, he does not appear as investigated in the investigation. It is worth noting that the artist carried out only one punctual and unique dissemination action, in the year 2021, for the investigated company. It is further noted that all valuables and items seized from your home come from your work, legally declared and they are already being returned to the artist, who continues to contribute with the entire investigation and at the disposal of justice!”, informs a note released in this by the defense of Tirulipa, which is made by the lawyers Caio Sanas and Jamilson de Morais Veras.

Tiririca votes in the Chamber of Deputies — Photo: Reproduction / Archive / TV Globo

Tirulipa is the artistic name of Everson de Brito Silva, comedian with over 35 million followers on Instagram. He is 37 years old and is the son of fellow comedian Tirica, who is currently a federal deputy.

What Betzord’s Defense Says

Note from Betzord informs that the company is investigated by the police, but denies irregularities — Photo: Reproduction / Disclosure