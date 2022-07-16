Deolane Bezerra records police operation inside the house

Deolane Bezerra recorded the police operation that took place at her residence. The influencer is being investigated by the police for having done a one-off service with Betzord, an online gambling and betting company. So, to clarify the doubts of the followers and of all those who knew about the story, she decided to film everything and post it on her social networks.

Credit: Playback/InstagramDeolane Bezerra records police operation inside the house

Through Instagram Stories, she said that the execution of the search and seizure warrant at her home took place last Wednesday, the 13th. “I’ll start here. I don’t owe anyone satisfaction. It’s that old phrase I always say, ‘The righteous don’t justify themselves,’ but I believe, I believe, that my followers who really like me deserve an explanation,” she began.

“Next, in the next stories, I will put what I recorded on the day of the search and seizure warrant. It wasn’t yesterday, it was the day before yesterday. An employee here at the condominium filmed or took pictures, and sold the information. In fact, he will be sued by the court as well”, continued the lawyer.

Reply to Leo Dias

Then Deolane Bezerra answered Leo Dias. Initially, the columnist had disclosed that the investigation was an “alleged crime against the popular economy and criminal association, indicating money laundering”.

On the same day, Deolane’s legal counsel explained that the magazine took place “in order to collect evidence for the police investigation that seeks to investigate several influencers who have advertised for the company Betzord, which operates in the segment of online sports betting and gambling. ”.

They also said that, “Deolane Bezerra is listed ONLY as investigated, as a result of an alleged sponsorship of the investigated company, in relation to a party that took place in mid-2021, not making any criminal fact connection to the influencer”.

And because of that, the lawyer sent her message to Leo Dias: “Leo, my dear. You don’t know who the Betzord company is? You have already released the product. You even have a photo with one of the owners. Stop being hypocritical. Just like me, you live on advertising too. This sensationalism by clicks is disgusting”, she fired, who published a photo of the journalist with one of the owners of the investigated company.