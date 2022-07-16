Deolane shows unpublished search and seizure video and points out abuse

Deolane Bezerra spoke again after a search and seizure warrant was carried out at her home on Wednesday (13/7). Shortly after granting an interview to Record TV about the case this Friday (7/15), the digital influencer rescued videos made on the day that the authorities were at her residence.



“I’m here with the people from the 27th DP, I’m going through a search and seizure warrant at my residence. Nothing illegal was found, I’m with two members of the OAB. The investigation, in principle, is money laundering”, Deolane showed during the fulfillment of the request of the Public Ministry of São Paulo.

excesses

At another point in the speech, Deolane pointed out that the authorities had committed excesses. “In my view, there was an excess of police authority. Because? Because in the search and seizure warrant issued by the Justice, it asks that objects of illicit origin be seized. None of this was found on my house, cell phones and computers. That is, seizure of vehicles does not have in the search and seizure warrant ”, he pointed out.

“That is why, in my view, there was an excess of police authority, but I am very calm, because everything is declared and, just as it was, it will return”, added the influencer.

ironized

Before that, Deolane faced the situation with good humor in conversation with the Record TV reporter. “Have you ever interviewed someone dangerous like me?”, asked the influencer.

“I don’t owe anyone satisfaction, the fair is not justified, but I believe that my followers who really like me deserve an explanation”, said Deolane. “These stories I made for you to see that nothing illegal was found in my residence. I even want to thank the two members of the OAB who accompanied the diligence and provided all the support ”, she continued.

Legal note

Deolane had already spoken through her legal counsel. In a note, the digital influencer clarified that it was listed only as investigated as a result of an alleged sponsorship of the investigated company, without any criminal fact connection to the doctor.

Understand

During the search at Deolane’s house, a Porsche and a Land Rover Evoque 2021/2022, seven notebooks/diaries with notes, four notebooks, accounting notes, two Rolex watches and two Bvulgari brand watches were seized (according to the investigated, the items would be copies) and an iPhone 13 Pro Max cell phone. One of the cars is worth about R$1 million.

The request of the Public Ministry of São Paulo was made to investigate irregularities by Betzord and the association of several celebrities with the company.

Betzord is a sports betting company. The investigation by the Public Ministry of São Paulo is based on an alleged crime against the popular economy. The company seeks investors through internet advertising with a modality of technical course for sports betting.

Watch video!

Stay in!

