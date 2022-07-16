Deolane talks about search and seizure at her home for Cidade Alerta

In an interview with reporter Lilliany Nascimento, from Cidade Alerta (Record TV), aired this Friday (7/15), Deolane Bezerra spoke for the first time about the police investigation involving her name and the company Betzord. Asked if at any point in the approach she felt like a “criminal”, the lawyer and digital influencer said yes, as there was an insistence by the delegate of the case with some specific questions that were not known to her.

Among other topics, Deolane Bezerra explained what the link with the sports betting company was and what motivated the termination of the contract. “I went to another company that paid me more, that’s why I canceled. I paid the fine and publicized another company. I have a lot of contracts, I’m a public person, like it or not”, clarified Deolane.

Search and seizure of Deolane’s house

At the request of the São Paulo Public Ministry, this Wednesday (7/14), a search and seizure warrant was carried out at the house of Deolane Bezerra, in Alphaville. The LeoDias column had access to the incident report and discovered that the investigation is about an alleged crime against the popular economy and criminal association, which indicates money laundering.

A Porsche and a Land Rover Evoque 2021/2022, seven notebooks/diaries with notes, four notebooks, accounting records, two Rolex and two Bvulgari brand watches (according to the investigated, the items would be copies) and a cell phone were seized. iPhone 13 Pro Max. One of the cars is worth about R$1 million.

The MP has not yet issued new information about this case.

the arrival of the police

“There was nothing in my house to prove any criminal involvement with Betzord, because even though I left the company, signed a dissolution and returned the money to them, all this is documented and I do not see Betzord as having criminal purposes” , she said.

“During the execution of the search and seizure warrant at my residence, we started talking and I understood more or less what it was. But there are countless influencers, football players, presenters, singers… a lot of people publicized Betzord, but as Deolane is controversial and mediatic, that’s what came out in the media. This action has been going on since May, but no one was exposed”, continued the lawyer.

Deolane also vented about an alleged persecution he suffers from fans of MC Kevin, who died in May 2021. “They didn’t want him to have died, but me. I am persecuted by their friends who do not accept their loss,” she said.

Stay in!

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram. Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.