Derivative series gets official name

The Boys college spin-off finally has a name!

the universe of The Boys continues to gain more and more strength in the entertainment industry: the new spin off series finally got a name! Entitled Gen Vthe plot will be set in a university setting and already has well-known names in the cast, such as the Brazilian Marco Pigossi (via Variety).

Gen V will accompany the day to day of a university institution made exclusively to train superheroes, which will be commanded by Vought. The official description of spin off it says:

“Gen V is an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of competitive, hormonal Supers as they put their physical, sexual and moral limits to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It’s a cross between a high school series and The Hunger Games, with all the heart, satire and obscenity of The Boys.”

In addition to having Marco Pigossi in the cast, other names cast for the new spin-off series are Lizzie Broadway, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sean Patrick Thomas.

The cast announced the news in a video that was posted on social media:

the creator of The Boys, Eric Kripkewill executive produce the series, while Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters acted as showrunners. There are no further details on the plot or the premiere date for the movie. Gen V.

