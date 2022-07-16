DF confirms five more cases of monkeypox; total reaches nine

posted on 07/15/2022 20:25 / updated on 07/15/2022 20:35



Five more positive cases for Monkeypox, known as monkeypox, were confirmed in the Federal District on Friday night (7/15). According to the Health Department (SES-DF), four of the five diagnoses were confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

This is because four suspected cases were analyzed by a laboratory of the Federal District’s private network and only one was tested at the national reference laboratory. The four results from the private network will be forwarded for validation by the national reference laboratory of the Ministry of Health (this will be updated by the ministry). In addition, nine more suspected cases are under investigation.

Thus, adding up the cases confirmed by the national reference laboratory (5) and the results of the private laboratory (4), the DF has a total of nine positive cases for monkeypox.





first diagnosis

The Health Department notified the first suspected case of the disease in the Federal District on June 21. The patient is in the age group of 20 to 29 years. In a note, the SES reported that the DF is prepared to deal with the situation.

“As soon as the first cases were registered in Brazil, the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs) of the DF issued an epidemiological alert to primary care units and hospitals in the public and private networks,” he said.

To Mail, infectious disease specialist Joana D’arc Gonçalves explained that, after the disease is suspected, the material is collected and sent to the Central Public Health Laboratory (Lacen). “Usually it’s a test that comes out in a few hours,” she says.

The specialist emphasizes that the investigation and possible confirmation of the case are important for taking other measures, such as the search for people who had recent contact with the infected.