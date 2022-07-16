Did it go bad, Abel Ferreira? Palmeiras’ absolute holder arouses interest in European football

Palmeiras was eliminated in the Copa do Brasil to São Paulo. The match, played on Thursday night, 14, at Allianz Parque, ended with a 2-1 victory in alviverde. However, as the tricolor won the first match 1-0, the dispute went to penalties. Jandrei shone and São Paulo managed to qualify.

But the bad news for the alviverde fan is not over yet. According to GEO Olympique de Marseille is eyeing Piquerezhighlight of Palmeiras and man of confidence of Abel Ferreira.

The 23-year-old Uruguayan is the absolute starter of the team and has been collecting great matches. In addition to Olympia, Palmeiras received polls from teams from England and Germany.

No proposal reached President Leila Pereira’s desk. However, throughout the transfer window, some European club may make an offer for the player.

long contract

According to GE, there is confidence that it will be possible to keep Piquerez even with the European harassment. The left-back has a contract with Verdão until December 2025. In addition, he dreams of playing in the Qatar World Cup. Therefore, staying at Palmeiras would be interesting for the player’s plans.