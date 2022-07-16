‘Difficult to compete in the 3 competitions’

São Paulo coach put Atlético-MG, Flamengo and Palmeiras above the Tricolor

classified in Brazil’s Cup for the quarterfinals, the Sao Paulo will have to share attention with the Brazilian championship and Copa Sudamericana. In a press conference after eliminating the palm trees on penalties in the national tournament, coach Rogerio Ceni stated that it was difficult to maintain the same rhythm on the three fronts due to injuries that shortened the squad.

“Perspective of winning the next game. Only five teams survive three competitions today. Flamengo, CorinthiansSao Paulo, Atlético-GO and Atletico-PR. It’s just these five. Do we have a squad to play three competitions? In all honesty, I find it very difficult. Now, if we didn’t have all those injured guys we would be in a more comfortable situation“, he began by saying.

“We regret, for example, the loss of tree for so long, the Sarathe loss and now the sale, Alissonwhich has been out for a long time, defrauding us, Gaiuswhich could be in some games to enter, as was the Talleswhich has now entered against the Atlético-MG. played Talles, rodriguinho, Pablo. I have the pleasure of working in São Paulo and that’s why I’m still here”, he added.

However, Ceni highlighted that there will always be a fight in Tricolor to remain competitive in all championships the club plays. On the other hand, he highlighted that, today, there are three clubs above the rest: Atlético-MG, Flamengo and Palmeiras.

“If we’re going to be champions, I think it’s a very difficult task. Very difficult to take São Paulo to titles this year. If we’re going to fight every day, I think the fans, for today’s game, understand that we’re going to do our best, do our best and try the always competitive São Paulo, that’s what we want. So that one day São Paulo can become stronger. To start the championship and say: ‘São Paulo is among the three, among the four’. Something that today we see Palmeiras, Flamengo and Atlético-MG well ahead in this dispute.”

After qualifying in the Copa do Brasil, São Paulo turns its attention to the Brazilian Championship. Next Sunday (17), at 4 pm, the São Paulo club faces the Fluminense in Morumbi for the 17th round. O Tricolor occupies the 7th placement in the leaderboard with 23 points earned.