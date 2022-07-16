Discover Elvis Presley’s Favorite Sandwich

Elvis Presley, one of the most absolute and unanimous names in music around the world, has just won a movie to call his own. Directed by Baz Luhrmann (Australia, The big Gatsby) and starring an unrecognizable Austin Butler (Zoey 101), Elvis delves into the rock star’s musical upbringing and years of success on stage. It opens in cinemas this Thursday, the 14th.

Over more than 160 minutes long, the production presents several points of interest in the life of the Rock king. The relationship with Priscilla, the influence coming from black culture, the prejudice he suffered and even the persecution of powerful US government officials who did not want to see him swinging and swaying on their TV screens.

But he has a fun (and quite unusual) gastronomic curiosity that goes on the sidelines of the feature film: Elvis’ favorite food. Forget traditional hamburgers, mac’n’cheese, hot dogs, pizza or fries — usually the foods most Americans cite when it comes to their favorite dish. Elvis loved an unusual snack.

Elvis Presley’s Favorite Food

The perfect combination for the King of Rock was a real (and scary) calorie bomb with two buns, a generous helping of bacon to replace the hamburger, lots of peanut butter and a baked banana — which is also sometimes replaced by the traditional fruit jelly that marries perfectly with peanut butter.

And no, this idea of ​​putting it all together in a snack was not born from Elvis’ creative mind. Legend has it, recorded in the excellent The Book of the Dead of Rock, that the Fool’s Gold snack – as it is officially called – was born in the US state of Denver, in the kitchen of the Colorado Mine Company restaurant. Then he became a star when Elvis passed by.







Austin Butler is unrecognizable as Elvis Presley Photo: Publicity / Warner Bros / Estadão

It was after a show in the area that the production closed the restaurant, just before Elvis got on a plane and headed home. When the attendant came to take the order, the King of Rock asked what was good about the house and the waiter immediately suggested the Fool’s Gold. It was love at first sight. It has since become Elvis’ favorite food.

It’s no wonder that during one of his daughter Lisa Marie’s birthdays, Elvis took his private jet and flew from Graceland to Denver just to buy sandwiches to serve during the party.

Sadly, the Colorado Mine Company no longer exists, but the snack is served in many places around the world. In Brazil, specifically to commemorate the film’s release, the Milk & Mellow cafeteria is serving the snack. It costs R$48.50 and is surprising — despite the unusual flavor of peanut butter, it is pleasant to taste the sliced ​​banana on the grill and the bacon, by the dozen, can double as a hamburger.

And the movie is also worth it…

Although there is no scene with the snack itself, here’s a tip: Elvis it’s a film. The director Baz Luhrmann manages to contain a little the vanity of putting himself always present on the scene and creates an amusing kaleidoscope about the musician. Don’t just expect good musical performances, but also a powerful drama with striking scenes.

Austin Butler, who caused some doubt when he was cast in the role because of his very little experience, is the soul of the film. He embodies Elvis, in voice and gestures, and makes it seem, at times, like we’re watching a documentary – the first show at the International Hotel is striking such a similarity between him and the King of Rock.

It’s worth watching with a bucket of popcorn on the side or, if you prefer, the snack with peanut butter, sliced ​​banana and bacon, delving even further into Elvis Presley’s manias.