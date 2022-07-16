Discover the two options to watch the clash between Corinthians and Cear on television

Corinthians visit Ceará this Saturday, at 9 pm, at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza. The teams face each other for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship and the match has two transmission options for fans.

O SportTV broadcasts the duel on closed TV. The second option is by Premierewhich works as pay per view. The channel broadcasts throughout Brazil and features narration by Everaldo Marques and comments by Maurício Noriega and Ricardinho.

For those who want to follow the match with the team of My Helmonline and free, there are three options:

Real-time narration of My Helm starting at 8pm, always one hour before the duel, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

starting at 8pm, always one hour before the duel, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates; YouTube broadcast starts at 6pm, with live narration and post-game commentary;

transmission in Glue, Faithful!, with journalists Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli. THE live also starts at 6pm.

Corinthians is currently second in the Brasileirão leaderboard. So far, the alvinegra team has 29 points in 16 games played and is one point ahead of the leader Palmeiras, who plays only this Monday, against Cuiabá, at home.

