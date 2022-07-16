Doctors find bottle of water in patient with constipation

A 50-year-old Iranian man was taken to hospital by his wife after reporting a lack of appetite, stomach pains and constipation. The patient underwent a CT scan, which revealed the reason for the discomfort: a 250ml plastic bottle introduced into the rectum.

The object was found in the patient’s pelvic region, 10 millimeters from the opening of the anus, and was located between the rectum and colon, which is part of the large intestine.

Doctors said the man was extremely embarrassed by the situation. “Because of his wife’s embarrassment and fear, he did not provide the history of what had happened to explain the presence of the object in the rectum and arrived at the hospital emergency late,” they said in the case report published in the journal Clinical Case Reports.

Despite the embarrassing situation, the man’s intestines were not damaged by the presence of the water bottle. The patient was taken directly to the operating room, where he was anesthetized and had the object removed with surgical forceps, without ruptures or bleeding.

The man spent five days in the hospital after the procedure, but there were no complications. According to the team’s report, he was referred to a psychiatric clinic as he reported having depression.

Cases like this usually occur for sexual satisfaction and are not reported for reasons of embarrassment. Therefore, experts recall the importance of health professionals performing careful approaches that respect the patient.

