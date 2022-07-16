Does the Petrobras truck use CNG? Understand the image that became a meme

This week, an image went viral on the internet after a Petrobras truck appeared with CNG cylinders on a Brazilian street. The photo became a meme among users of social networks, who satirized the situation.

See too: Discover 5 truths and lies about saving fuel

The reason for the meme was to claim that the price of diesel oil is so expensive that even the Petrobras truck is running on Vehicular Natural Gas. The fact is that the vehicle is converted to gas, according to a statement from the company to the Brazilian press.

Petrobras gas truck aroused curiosity

According to an article published on the Uol news portal, the truck belongs to a Petrobras service provider. It is the company Vibra and the model is from the Scania brand, a manufacturer that also produces trucks powered exclusively by CNG.

According to the data, the truck works in a hybrid way, mixing gas propulsion with traditional diesel fuel. This makes the vehicle emit 20% less carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere and up to 35% less nitrogen oxide (NOx).

“Once again, Vibra guarantees the safety and quality of services and products offered throughout the national territory, combined with a strategy of lower carbon emissions. The company is increasingly investing in innovation to continue evolving its product portfolio, always seeking to offer better benefits to consumers, and this also involves carrying out our operations in a more efficient and sustainable way”, said the Vibra representative to Uol.

The reason would be concern for the environment

In this way, the company says that the Petrobras truck using CNG would be used to reduce the emission of harmful gases to the environment. This type of initiative is a standard concern that affects the entire world, especially in companies focused on energy production.