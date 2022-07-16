Dom Luiz de Orleans e Bragança, great-grandson of Princess Isabel and head of the Imperial House of Brazil, dies

The head of the Imperial House of Brazil and heir to the Brazilian throne, Dom Luiz de Orleans and Bragança, died this Friday, 15, in São Paulo. great-grandson of Princess Isabel, he was 84 years old and had been hospitalized for about a month in the capital of São Paulo. Now, the post he occupied passes to his brother, Dom Bertrand de Orleans and Bragança.

In recent days, Dom Luiz’s health deteriorated and was considered “very serious”. On Monday, the 11th, the secretary of the Imperial Household reported that he was receiving “palliative care, with priority for symptom control”. The cause of death was not reported.

Born on June 6, 1938, in Mandelieu-la-Napoule, in the south of France, Dom Luiz was the eldest of twelve children of Dom Pedro Henrique de Orleans and Bragança and Maria da Baviera de Orleans and Bragança. He had headed the Imperial House since 1981.

Dom Luiz, according to his website, was “the legitimate depositary of the rights to the Throne and Crown of Brazil – de jure, Constitutional Emperor and Perpetual Defender of Brazil”. It was during the period in which he headed the Imperial House of Brazil that the “stony clause”, a constitutional device that put the monarchists out of the law, fell.

The wake will be held Saturday and Sunday, the 16th and 17th, at Rua Maranhão, 341, in Higienópolis, São Paulo, open to the public in the afternoon, and on Monday, the 18th, at the church of Santa Teresinha, (Rua Maranhão , 617), from 10:00 to 13:00, when the mass of the present body will be celebrated. Afterwards, the funeral procession will leave for the Consolação Cemetery.