Dominant lineage has new symptom that manifests itself at night

An immunologist has warned that the new strain of Covid-19, BA-5, could be causing different symptoms – including one that comes on at night.

BA.5 is a highly contagious subvariant of Omicron that causes concern as it contributes to a new wave of infections worldwide.

+ Brazil has more than 98 million immunized with the booster dose against covid

Scientists have found differences with previous strains, including the ability to reinfect people weeks after contracting Covid-19. A leading immunologist has now suggested that there may be a new symptom of this strain.

“An extra symptom of BA.5 I saw this morning is night sweats,” Luke O’Neill, a professor at Trinity College Dublin, told Irish radio station Newstalk. “Isn’t it strange?” he added.

According to the official, “the disease is a little different because the virus has changed” and “there is some immunity to it – obviously with the T cells and so on – and this mixture of the immune system with the slightly different virus, can give rise to a slightly different disease, with night sweats being a feature.”

“But very importantly, if you are vaccinated and boosted, the infection does not progress to a serious illness and this is the message to continue to remind people,” he warned.