Dominant lineage has new symptom that manifests itself at night

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on Dominant lineage has new symptom that manifests itself at night 4 Views

Credit: Playback/Pixabay

BA.5 is a highly contagious subvariant of Omicron that causes concern as it contributes to a new wave of infections worldwide. (Credit: Playback/Pixabay)

An immunologist has warned that the new strain of Covid-19, BA-5, could be causing different symptoms – including one that comes on at night.

BA.5 is a highly contagious subvariant of Omicron that causes concern as it contributes to a new wave of infections worldwide.

+ Brazil has more than 98 million immunized with the booster dose against covid

Scientists have found differences with previous strains, including the ability to reinfect people weeks after contracting Covid-19. A leading immunologist has now suggested that there may be a new symptom of this strain.

“An extra symptom of BA.5 I saw this morning is night sweats,” Luke O’Neill, a professor at Trinity College Dublin, told Irish radio station Newstalk. “Isn’t it strange?” he added.

According to the official, “the disease is a little different because the virus has changed” and “there is some immunity to it – obviously with the T cells and so on – and this mixture of the immune system with the slightly different virus, can give rise to a slightly different disease, with night sweats being a feature.”

“But very importantly, if you are vaccinated and boosted, the infection does not progress to a serious illness and this is the message to continue to remind people,” he warned.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Drug consumption to improve concentration grows among young people | Health

Pixabay Drug use to improve concentration grows among young people A new behavioral phenomenon in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved