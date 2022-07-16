Drinking alone at 18 raises risk of alcoholism in the future – 07/15/2022 – Balance and Health

Teenagers who drink alcohol alone are more likely to suffer from alcoholism in adulthood and the risks are even greater among girls, according to a study published this week by researchers at Carnegie Mellon and Michigan universities in the United States.

The research, published in the scientific journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence, evaluated whether solitary alcohol consumption at age 18 and at age 23 and 24 was related to alcohol use disorder (AUD) at age 35. The conclusion is that the chances of having any symptoms of alcoholism in adulthood are 35% higher for teenagers who drink alone and 60% higher for young adults who have this habit.

The researchers used data from the Monitoring the Future initiative, which has tracked young Americans for decades, and compared the responses given by more than 4,000 people at different times over 17 years.

When analyzing the data, Kasey Creswell, Yvonne Terry-McElrath and Megan Patrick found not only a correlation but also an increased risk among girls. “This is worrying considering the trend towards more women drinking alone,” says Creswell.

According to the researcher, one of the main reasons for the solitary consumption of alcohol is dealing with negative emotions and this relationship seems to be even stronger among women, although there is a lack of research to explain the phenomenon.

“Parents can talk to their children about other ways to deal with negative emotions, encouraging them to talk to friends and family they trust about how they are feeling and get support when they need it. For some, it may also be necessary to speak to a therapist and use medication”, he advises.

The restrictions imposed by the pandemic also deserve attention, after all, establishments such as bars and nightclubs had their functioning changed, affecting the dynamics of interactions between young people and the way they consume drink. For the researchers, it is important to monitor this change to early detect the increase in alcohol use and prevent future cases of alcoholism.