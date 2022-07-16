Drug consumption to improve concentration grows among young people | Health

Pixabay Drug use to improve concentration grows among young people

A new behavioral phenomenon in São Paulo and Rio has been scaring doctors: the consumption of a tarja preta medicine by absolutely healthy people, with the aim of increasing focus on day-to-day tasks. This is Venvanse, the trade name for lisdexamfetamine dimesylate, manufactured by the Takeda laboratory, without a generic. Its use was authorized by Anvisa for only two situations: to treat people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and patients diagnosed with binge eating disorder (BED), a psychiatric disorder that causes the patient to eat uncontrollably. , even without being hungry.

The profile of users, however, has been different. Vestibulandos, students of public service exams, young entrepreneurs and professionals in the technology area who want to increase their ability to concentrate. In São Paulo it is already practically impossible to find the medication. In Rio, the wave is growing and it is starting to become rare in the market. And look, its price is not cheap: the drug costs on average between R$450.00 and R$600.00.

The risk of misuse of Venvance is brutal. It causes the nervous system to go into what doctors call a “fight and flight situation”, that is, it causes the body to be permanently turned and prepared to flee from a threat. The mechanism behind this is a spike in noradrenaline and cortisol production, increased heart rate, increased blood flow to the muscles, and contraction of the pupils. The result, in practice, is that the person becomes more attentive and focused on what is happening around them, reasoning becomes more agile, in addition to the energetic peak, which users call “staying on”, or “performing”.

“I feel like a wonder woman. After about thirty minutes it gives me euphoria, joy, the desire to do everything. My self-confidence improves, I can concentrate on activities, I have the energy and energy to study. My performance and productivity increase. do several things at the same time and I have the focus and concentration as if I were doing just one. I’m a nicer person when I take it too”, explains student Thaina Alves, 25 years old.

Thaina spent two years taking the medicine daily, without breaks. She started with a smaller dosage of 30 milligrams and progressed to larger doses of 50 and 70 milligrams. Recently, she has noticed the side effects of incorrect drug use – insomnia, severe headache and addiction.

For ADHD patients, the use makes sense. They suffer from a dysfunction in an area of ​​the brain called the prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for focus and pragmatism. Noradrenaline is essential for the proper functioning of this region.

Among doctors it is unanimous: all warn that the use without indication brings serious risks.

“This is a noradrenaline-stimulating drug as well as cocaine. People are taking the drug for energy, staying up at night studying, improving attention, in some cases as recreation and mixing it with alcohol to potentiate the effect, and without a medical follow-up. This is serious and very serious. The person wants to stay up all night to study, it would be much better to have a coffee or something like that, because it wouldn’t bring so much risk to health”, says Cristiana Góes, neurology doctor at the Hospital University student at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

The neurologist guarantees that the list of harms of those who buy and use Venvanse without medical indication are much greater than the positive side of the effects that the medicine guarantees for a few hours.

“The drug can cause hypertension, arrhythmia and even a heart attack. A patient with a tendency towards schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, for example, may have a manic and psychotic break. Venvanse is not a drug that can be ‘played’. prolonged period can even lead to depression, because you are stimulating a neurotransmitter to give you energy, and when there is this abrupt interruption, it restarts”, explains Góes.

The drug is only sold with a doctor’s prescription. But the number of illegal groups selling the product on social networks grows. Psychiatrist Camila Magalhães, founder of the Caliandra Saúde Mental center in São Paulo, says she has already noticed the increase in cases among young people and entrepreneurs for some time now and illegally.

“It’s worrying the way these people are getting the medicine over the internet, without a prescription. There are families that come to me saying that their son is “useless”, because he doesn’t want to get out of bed, he doesn’t have energy, motivation for anything”, reiterates the psychiatrist.

The illegal sale of the drug caused a general shortage of the drug on the shelves of the main pharmacy chains in São Paulo. There is also no forecast of when the drug will be replenished in drugstores. The shortage is beginning to be felt in other states of the country as well, such as in Rio, where there are already some drug stores out of stock for Venvanse.

slimming

Venvanse also began to be used erroneously for weight loss. That’s because by stimulating norepinephrine, and the body enters a state of mindfulness, the brain also emits a response to the inhibition of appetite. When taking the pill in the morning, for example, hunger will only appear at the end of the day, around dinner time. There are testimonials from people on the internet who have lost more than ten pounds using the drug in a few months.

As is the case with commercial manager Bruna Rodrigues, 40, she started using the drug to lose the pounds that bothered her so much. It took three months of use and five pounds lost. According to Rodrigues, it was the only help to keep the diet up to date.

“I couldn’t do an intermittent diet, because I was very hungry in the morning. After I started using it, it really takes away my appetite. I forced myself to eat so I wouldn’t get weak, because I wasn’t hungry at all”, she says.

There are studies that prove the use of venvanse to control binge eating being safe and with little rejection in the user’s body, but there is no scientific research and no medical indications for the use of the drug when it comes to weight loss. The commercial manager says that she knew about the risks, but that when she saw the first signs of results, the fear was put aside.

“By taking the pill, I felt very productive too. I did several things at the same time, such as an English course, a gym, I worked more than eight hours a day and I didn’t feel tired. It’s miraculous. I would definitely take it again”, says Rodrigues.

