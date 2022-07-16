Elections: see who are the pre-candidates for the governments of the 26 states and the DF | Elections 2022

Brazil has more than 200 pre-candidates for the governments of the 26 states and the Federal District for the October election. This Wednesday (20), the Superior Electoral Court begins the official registration of candidacies.

The challenges for the platforms of Bolsonaro, Lula and Ciro in the states

The official number depends on the formalization of the candidacies, which go until August 15th. On October 2nd, the 1st round of the dispute will be held, with the possibility of a 2nd round on the 30th of the same month for the positions of governors and president of the Republic – if the most voted do not exceed 50% of valid votes.

See on the map who are the pre-candidates in the states:

The states with the most dispute are Pernambuco and Rio Grande do Sul, with 11 politicians among the pre-candidates. Then appear Rio de Janeiro, Paraná and São Paulo with ten postulants each.

2022 election will have shortest campaign since 1994

There are nationally known politicians who claim command of the state Executive power: former president Fernando Collor will run in Alagoas, while former ministers of the Bolsonaro government Tarcísio de Freitas and João Roma are running in São Paulo and Bahia, respectively.

There are still former governors who seek in this election to retake the post they already held in the past.

Check out the list below the names of all pre-candidates for state governments:

Among the pre-candidates, the common profession is that of a teacher, with at least 44 representatives, followed by a lawyer, with at least 35. Then come businessmen, communicators and, among the names aired so far, 11 identify themselves as police officers ( civil, military or federal — there are still two firefighters and two military personnel on the list).

Elections: Which positions are up for grabs

The numbers may change as parties make official registrations to the Electoral Court. In 2018, the election to state governments had 196 candidates officially registered. Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo topped the list, with 12 names each.