Ethanol has a drop in the price of a liter at five gas stations in João Pessoa and is sold at R$ 4.99

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Ethanol has a drop in the price of a liter at five gas stations in João Pessoa and is sold at R$ 4.99 2 Views

Prices have fallen after the reduction of ICMS collection (Photo: Disclosure)

Ethanol fell in price and is being sold at R$4.99 at at least five gas stations in João Pessoa, according to prices recorded at 9:30 a.m. this Saturday (16) in the Price of the Hour app, which gathers information from bills. tax issued in state establishments, which are sent to the application system, that is, all initial information comes from the companies.

In any case, the app itself and ClickPB always alert the consumer to contact the post to confirm the price announced by the establishment.

ClickPB always points out, too, that the values ​​shown in the app vary throughout the day. It is possible to see, in the screenshots shared by ClickPB, that the Hourly Price informs the value registered in recent minutes, which attests to the constant update in the application. Therefore, there is no ‘fake news’, as some mistakenly accuse.

Until 16:00 yesterday (15), gasoline registered R$ 5.69, ethanol had been sold at R$ 5.19 and diesel at R$ 6.99, according to the latest service at the gas stations.

Prices have fallen after the reduction of ICMS collection in compliance with the Complementary Law sanctioned by the Federal Government that limits states to only charge up to 18% of ICMS on fuel.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Users will be able to use secondary device to send messages

O Whatsapp is a messaging application that undergoes constant updates, all of them with the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved