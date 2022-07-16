Ethanol has a drop in the price of a liter at five gas stations in João Pessoa and is sold at R$ 4.99

Prices have fallen after the reduction of ICMS collection (Photo: Disclosure)



Ethanol fell in price and is being sold at R$4.99 at at least five gas stations in João Pessoa, according to prices recorded at 9:30 a.m. this Saturday (16) in the Price of the Hour app, which gathers information from bills. tax issued in state establishments, which are sent to the application system, that is, all initial information comes from the companies.

In any case, the app itself and ClickPB always alert the consumer to contact the post to confirm the price announced by the establishment.

ClickPB always points out, too, that the values ​​shown in the app vary throughout the day. It is possible to see, in the screenshots shared by ClickPB, that the Hourly Price informs the value registered in recent minutes, which attests to the constant update in the application. Therefore, there is no ‘fake news’, as some mistakenly accuse.

Until 16:00 yesterday (15), gasoline registered R$ 5.69, ethanol had been sold at R$ 5.19 and diesel at R$ 6.99, according to the latest service at the gas stations.

Prices have fallen after the reduction of ICMS collection in compliance with the Complementary Law sanctioned by the Federal Government that limits states to only charge up to 18% of ICMS on fuel.