EU suggests new measures against Russia

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on EU suggests new measures against Russia 5 Views

“We are proposing to tighten sanctions against Russia and extend them until January 2023,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

World’s darkest Porsche 911 unveiled in Japan

Porsche 911 customized by Pit One Customs workshop Photo: Playback/Internet Have you ever thought about …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved