Euro compared to the dollar: understand if it became cheaper for Brazilians to go to Europe | Tourism and Travel

Relative to reality, the euro fell by 13.4% from the beginning of the year to last Thursday (14). For tourists, the price has been around R$ 5.40.

Faced with this fall, has Europe become cheaper for Brazilians? Is traveling to the continent more advantageous than going to the United States?

Specialists consulted by g1 claim that the world, in general, became more expensive after the pandemic, including travel services.

They estimate that the costs of food and accommodation are very similar between the United States and Europe. On the other hand, traveling to European countries has the advantage of not having to spend visa and more offer airline tickets.

Even with the fall of the euro, traveling to Europe remains expensive for Brazilians, who have lost much of their purchasing power in recent years, in the face of rising inflation and rising unemployment.

At a time when the population finds it difficult to buy basic food, the trip to Europe seems more distant.

“Even talking about 5 for 1 (R$5 = 1 euro) it is an expensive trip for a budget that is under pressure here in Brazil. Of course, class A – and part of B – don’t even notice this pressure”, says USP Leisure and Tourism professor Mariana Aldrigui.

In addition to Brazil, the cost of living in Europe has also increased, driven mainly by spending on food and energy (electricity, gas, fuel), pressured by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Russia is a major supplier of energy to Europe and the conflict generates uncertainty about the continent’s internal supply, says Ricardo Rocha, professor of finance at Insper.

only the The value of energy rose by around 40% in the eurozone, in the last 12 months to June. This is a product that ends up influencing the price formation of food and various services, such as hotels.

2 of 3 A consumer uses a ten-euro bill to pay for purchases in Nice, France, in file image — Photo: Eric Gaillard/Reuters A consumer uses a ten-euro bill to pay for purchases in Nice, France, in file image – Photo: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Rocha recalls, however, that it is not just Europe that is more expensive. The whole world is going through a price hike. In the US, for example, energy inflation also rose 40% in June

“A reference often used for [se ter ideia dos preços do] tourism in Europe is the value of beer or soda. Note that there was an increase between 10% and 15% in the values ​​of these products. So, this changes the daily travel budget”, says the USP professor.

The level of spending on food ends up being very similar for Brazilians, whether in Europe or the United States.

The general rule is that food and accommodation are always more expensive in the most popular cities, such as New York, Orlando, Paris, London, etc.

One of exceptions are in haute cuisinesays the vice president of marketing and events of the Brazilian Association of Travel Agencies (Abav), Frederico Levy.

“In France and Italy, for example, gastronomy is a tourist attraction, right? It’s an extremely valued service, there are restaurants with awards. So, all this makes high-end restaurants have a higher value in Europe than than in the US,” says Levy.

3 out of 3 Haute cuisine is more expensive in countries like France and Italy than in the US, according to the Brazilian Association of Travel Agencies (Abav). — Photo: Unplash/Jay Wennington Fine dining is more expensive in countries like France and Italy than in the US, according to the Brazilian Association of Travel Agencies (Abav). — Photo: Unplash/Jay Wennington

According to him, because Europeans are more concerned with food – which is less processed than American food –, it is easier to have quality food in Europe than in the United States, paying the same price.

This factor is important because it is in the food that the Brazilian makes changes when travelingsays Mariana, from USP.

“Brazilians try to select a comfortable and well-located accommodation to reduce the cost of transport, but make changes in food. We end up opting for a hotel that includes breakfast, makes a reinforced coffee and, sometimes, skips lunch or eats a snack on the street”, he says.

Regarding accommodation, Levy, from Abav, says that, currently, Luxury hotels are around 20% to 30% more expensive in Europe than in the US.

“But if we take the Intermediate hospitality varies very little between the two destinations”, he says.

Mariana recalls that tourists today have more accommodation options and can assess whether or not staying in hotels or rental houses will be more advantageous for their travel proposal.

Airfare and chaos at airports

As it follows the variation of the dollar, the fall of the euro does not influence the price of air tickets. As the American currency remains expensive for Brazilians, flights are expensive to most destinations.

However, normally, flights departing from Brazil to Europe are cheaper than those to the United States. This because there are more airlines flying to the european continent than to the american countrysays Insper professor Ricardo Rocha.

“From Brazil to the USA, there are few flights for a lot of demand. All you have to do is see the wait to get a visa. It takes a year to line up,” she says.

On the other hand, the European air sector is going through an atypical moment, with flight delays and cancellations caused by a combination of lack of employees and strikes in the midst of the summer holidays, Mariana recalls.

This week, Heathrow airport even asked airlines to stop selling tickets for the summer, in addition to limiting the number of passengers to 100,000 a day until 9/11.

Therefore, with the lowest offer, Brazilians who want to go to Europe for now must find higher prices and have to face queues and delays at European airports.

Another important item to put on the tip of the pencil is the visa.

Tourists who want to go to the US need to pay US$ 160 today (about R$ 864 at the price of last Thursday, the 14th) to obtain this authorization.

On the other hand, until now, Brazilians are allowed to enter European countries in the Schengen Area without a visa and stay for 3 months.

However, from May 2023, the bloc will require an entry permit, which will be made from the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS). O Etias is not a visabut a sort of online permit, which will be required once every three years.

The cost must be 7 euros (R$ 37.8 in the quotation of last Thursday, 14).

O g1 explained step by step how it will work, check it out here.