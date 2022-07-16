Even with a 35% increase in one year, CNG still compensates more than gasoline – News

The price of vehicular gas soared 34.97% in the last 12 months, while the value of gasoline rose a little lower (26.93%), according to data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). Even with the increase, CNG remains more economical. But the cost-benefit of the installation varies and the exchange pays off more for those who travel long mileages.

According to Guilherme Santana, CNG sales manager at Comgás, 2.5 million drivers use vehicle gas. “The savings offered to the user in the cost per kilometer traveled can exceed 50% compared to ethanol and gasoline. In the last 15 years, CNG is 40% to 60% more economical than gasoline or ethanol in almost all states of the world. The car travels, on average, 7 km per liter with ethanol, 10 km per liter with gasoline and 14 km per cubic meter with CNG. generates an average savings of 40%”, says Santana.

Fuel efficiency depends on the type of vehicle, but, on average, “the efficiency of CNG is 35% to 40% higher than that of gasoline, and can reach 100% in relation to ethanol”, completes Santana.

The savings of vehicular gas compared to gasoline is about R$0.20 per kilometer. The average price of CNG is R$ 5.10 per cubic meter, while that of gasoline is R$ 6.07 per liter, according to data from the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) for the week between 10 and 16th of July.

Mechanical engineering professor Renato Lobo exemplifies: “Inside the city, a car travels 8 km per liter of gasoline at a cost of approximately R$ 0.89 per kilometer driven. With CNG, it spends R$ 0.69. If a car runs 3,000 km per month, the savings will be R$ 600. In addition to being more economical, [o gás] is less polluting for the environment and makes the vehicle less noisy”.

For Santana, there are more benefits from the transition to vehicular natural gas. “The driver has greater autonomy, since the amount of fuel stored increases. It is also worth noting that CNG cannot be tampered with, something that can happen with liquid fuels”, adds the Comgás manager.

But, because of some disadvantages and the initial investment, the mechanical engineer points out that the installation of CNG is more recommended for those who run a very large mileage per month and end up having a very high expense with fuel.

Installing vehicular gas requires an initial investment of R$4,000 to R$5,000. “The problem is that not everyone today has this money available. This amount is usually recovered in about eight to nine months, taking into account that the driver drives an average of 3,000 km per month”, says Renato Lobo.

Santana reminds that the driver’s expenses with documentation and periodic maintenance of the vehicle must be included in the calculations of the driver.





Disadvantages of CNG

Despite the amount disbursed being lower over time, Lobo says that the cost-effectiveness of CNG is low for most people. “NGV has disadvantages, such as taking up space in the vehicle. If you use the trunk to travel, for example, it is not a good idea. You can even put it outside the car, but I don’t advise it, because it’s too risky. If you go through a big hole, the possibility of the cylinder puncturing is great. It’s also not everywhere in Brazil that people will find CNG”, he analyzes.

Another disadvantage is the bureaucracy involved in the transition to CNG. “From the moment the vehicular gas is installed in the car, it needs to be legalized. It has to pass an inspection by the Detran. By legislation, once a year it is mandatory to carry out an inspection and present it to the Detran to license the vehicle” , emphasizes the engineer.

Car maintenance also gets more complicated. According to Renato Lobo, “in addition to needing to be adjusted frequently, which takes some time, the gas dries out the entire vehicle injection and, after a while, it ends up losing power. If you put the CNG in the 1.0 car, after a while he will have difficulty going up a slope. Not to mention that, if he buys a flex and installs the CNG, the person will lose the manufacturer’s warranty”.







* Intern, under the supervision of Ana Vinhas