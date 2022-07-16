Expertise on Marcelo Arruda’s killer’s cell phone can bring new elements, says delegate

Delegate Camila Cecconello, responsible for the inquiry into the death of the PT treasurer Marcelo Arruda by the bolsonarista criminal police Jorge Guaranhostated that the expertise on the murderer’s cell phone may present new facts and change the direction of the investigation.

Cecconello made the statement hours after receiving criticism over the Civil Police’s report ruling out political motivation in the crime. Guaranho was indicted for doubly qualified murder against Marcelo Arruda, for clumsy reasons and for causing common danger.

“The first step we took was to request and try to find out who was in possession of this cell phone, and we immediately represented the seizure of the cell phone and authorization for access. And extracting the contents from that cell phone is important, yes, because on the cell phone, the author may often have commented that he was going to do it, he may have given some opinion”, said the delegate to the GloboNews at the end of the night of Friday the 15th. “So, cell phone analysis is very important, and it can bring some new element to the investigation.”

She amended: “But, as we have a deadline to meet, otherwise failure to meet the deadline could lead to the release of this suspect, the defendant, we have to report the investigation with the elements that we have and of course wait”.

The last day of the deadline to conclude the investigation, however, would be the next Tuesday the 19th. Thus, the report released by the Police on Friday angered the lawyers of Arruda’s family and PT leaders.

“The report presented is full of contradictions and inaccuracies that demonstrate the deficient formation of the same”, said, in a note, lawyers Daniel Godoy Junior, Paulo Henrique Zuchoski, Andrea Pacheco Godoy and Ian Martins Vargas.