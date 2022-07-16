Fábio Assunção makes a rare appearance with his 3 children in the pool

Actor Fábio Assunção gathered his children for a moment of pure fun

The actor Fábio Assunção emerged enjoying days of rest along with his heirs. The famous is the father of three children, a boy and two girls. Away from the small screen, he is preparing to return to the soap operas.

The artist is in the cast of “All Flowers”, a plot that will be shown via streaming. With text by João Emanuel Carneiro, the production is scheduled to premiere in October this year. In it, Fábio will play the character Humberto who is married to Guiomar (Ana Beatriz Nogueira), but has an extramarital relationship with Zoé (played by Regina Casé).

Despite the rush with the recording routine, the actor seeks to take a few moments to rest and also enjoy the family. He is married to the lawyer Ana Verena. The couple are parents to a beautiful little girl. Little Alana Ayó is one year and two months old. She is the firstborn of Ana and the third daughter of the heartthrob.

Fábio Assunção has two other children from old relationships. His eldest son João Assunção is 19 years old and is the result of his relationship with Priscila Borgonovi. Ella Felipa, his middle daughter, turned 11 and was born from the artist’s marriage to Karina Tavares.

The three brothers got together this Friday (15) and left the family fans delighted. In clicks beyond fun, João, Ella and Alana pose in a gigantic swimming pool. The famous dad has fun with the kids, while his wife is torn between playing with them and photographing the special moments. “Sextou”, captioned Ana, when showing the beautiful images.

Recently, Fábio Assunção also took time to get away from everything and went to relax in a SPA. The actor enjoyed days of peace at the accommodation in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro.

“My immense gratitude to the peace and health I found, once again, in this quiet corner. It is necessary to get out of the turmoil of the news that opened up the evil, breathe and come back with strength. I know how hard it is for every Brazilian, even those who think they are doing well. Without collective affection, everything is just a quick and deprived moment of jouissance, which will always have its end”, reflected the artist.

