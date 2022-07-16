Faithful and supporters arrive early for mass with Bolsonaro in Natal – 07/16/2022 – News

With about an hour to go before the arrival of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), faithful and supporters arrived early this Saturday (16) at the Sanctuary of the Martyrs of Cunhaú and Uruaçu for the celebration of the mass allusive to the holy martyrs. Around 7 am, there was already a line outside waiting for the gates to open.

Ícaro Carvalho Bolsonaro supporters are already waiting for President Jair Bolsonaro for mass at the Sanctuary of the Martyrs of Cunhaú and Uruaçu

Outside, Federal and Military Police and agents of the Urban Mobility Secretariat (STTU) coordinate the traffic and the flow of people. Bolsonaro’s arrival is scheduled for 9 am. Avenida Miguel Castro is closed at the height of the church.

In the church, several potiguares are wearing shirts alluding to the president of the Republic and other accessories, such as Brazilian flags and shirts of the Brazilian football team.

In the capital of Potiguar, Bolsonaro will participate in three events: the mass at the Sanctuaries of the Martyrs of Cunhaú and Uruaçu, with the expected presence of the metropolitan archbishop, Dom Jaime Vieira Rocha; a meeting with evangelical pastors at the Assembly of God Church, in Alecrim. In the afternoon, Bolsonaro will participate in the March with Jesus for Freedom in the vicinity of the Midway Mall, heading to Fortaleza, Ceará, for another agenda appointment.

This will be Bolsonaro’s fourth visit to Rio Grande do Norte in his term. Last month, the president was accompanied by Minister Fábio Faria in the launch of Internet programs and announcements related to 5G technology in Natal.

Expectation