Faustão’s son celebrates his girlfriend’s 34th birthday in Spain

Faustão’s son, João Guilherme Silva, 18, is in Europe to celebrate the birthday of his girlfriend, the model Schynaider Moura, who turns 34 today.

The presenter published today some photos in which the couple appears in a romantic setting, embracing and exchanging caresses. “Happy birthday my love,” he wrote.

The model returned the affection and also made a publication to celebrate her birthday. “Starting my birthday celebrations!!! In my favorite place in the world!!”, said she, who is with her boyfriend in Ibiza, Spain. In the video shared by Schynaider, the couple celebrates the date on a yacht, alongside friends, singing congratulations.

Schynaider is 16 years older than João, who is 18. They started dating in January of this year, but met at the end of 2021, in the Caribbean. The model is the mother of three daughters.

In an interview with the podcast “Ticaracaticast”, by comedians Bola and Carioca, the presenter commented on the relationship with the model and declared that he was very in love. “I’m in love. I’m a guy who, from a very early age, very young, I already enjoyed a lot. And when you really like someone, you have to really enjoy it”, he said.

In the chat, he also told where he met Schynaider. “I met him at Ronaldo’s house (Fenomeno, the former player). There was an event there. Then I looked and said: ‘a hottie’. We went to spend New Year’s Eve in the same place and it ended up happening…”.