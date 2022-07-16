FGTS: see how to consult and withdraw up to R$ 1 thousand

Workers can consult the balance of the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) and withdraw up to R$ 1 thousand. The redemption refers to the emergency release of the Guarantee Fund balance.

Citizens who have a balance available in their accounts linked to the FGTS. Deposits closed on June 15th, but withdrawals can be made until December 15th.

How to check the FGTS?

See the step-by-step guide on how to make the query through the FGTS website and application:

From the site:

Access the website www.fgts.caixa.gov.br; On the homepage, go to “Extraordinary FGTS withdrawal” and click on “Consult here”; Enter your CPF or PIS number; Click on “I am not a robot” and click on “Continue”; If the system requests the identification of images, identify them and go to “Verify”; Enter your password and click “Continue”; Once this is done, the system will inform you if you will be entitled to withdraw the FGTS and how the procedure will take place.

By app:

Download or update the FGTS application if you already have it; Open the app and click “Enter the app” and click “Continue”; Enter your CPF, go to “I’m not a robot” and then to “Next”; It is possible that the system asks for the identification of images, select them and go to “Verify”; Then, enter the password and click on “Login”; A message will appear with information about the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS, click on “I understand”; On the home screen, go to “Extraordinary Withdrawal”; Then it will appear how much will be available for withdrawal; Click on “See released FGTS accounts”, if you want to know from which accounts the money will be debited; To release the money, just go back to the previous screen and tap on “Request withdrawal”; Finally, click on “Confirm”.

How to withdraw the extraordinary FGTS?

The amounts of the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS were automatically credited to a digital account created by Caixa Econômica Federal, on behalf of the worker in your application box has.

Through the platform, the worker can make bank transfers, including via Pix, make online purchases using the virtual credit card, pay bills and slips and even withdraw the amounts without a card at an ATM or lottery.

Am I obliged to withdraw?

The withdrawal is optional for the worker, that is, it is up to him to redeem the money or not. If the citizen is not interested in making the withdrawal, he must inform the decision through the FGTS application or at Caixa branches.

Even if the credit has been made in the Digital Social Savings Account, the worker can still choose to undo the automatic credit, just access the mentioned channels until November 10th.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that it is only possible not to move the amounts after they have been credited. It turns out that after December 15th, the funds will be returned to the FGTSduly corrected.