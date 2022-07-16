Fiat Argo 2023 is spotted with updated look

The Fiat Argo 2023 is already on the production line and filling the automaker’s yards in Betim, destined for more than 600 Italian brand dealers in Brazil.

The compact hatch has slight changes in the look, incorporating a new upper grille with greater size and fluidity in the lines.

In addition, the bumper with a new shape, with smoother creases and a single frame at the bottom, adding a new grille and fog lights, apparently moved to the ends of the set.

The Argo 2023 should have smooth changes to the rear bumper, as well as the interior, which could receive a new pattern. Larger multimedia screen and minor content tweaks are also expected, especially from online services.

The biggest change, however, will be in the mechanics, with the updated Firefly 1.3 engine getting the CVT transmission with gear simulation, as well as paddle shifts and Sport mode.

With 98 horsepower on gasoline and 107 horsepower on ethanol, the Fiat Argo 2023 will have 13.2 kgfm in the first and 13.7 kgfm in the second, in addition to a five-speed manual gearbox option.

In the 6V 1.0, power should continue at 72 horsepower in the petroleum derivative and 77 horsepower in the vegetable fuel, delivering 10.4 kgfm in the first and 10.9 kgfm in the second, both at 3,250 rpm.

With these and other changes, the 2023 Argo will try to stay in the fight with the VW Gol, which in June was the leader, but which is far behind in the ranking, headed by the Hyundai HB20.

With the fall of the Onix from the top with the pandemic, the Argo tried to take its place, but the HB20 – even with a controversial look – proved its worth and took the lead, not giving more chances even to the former Chevrolet champion.

In addition to the Argo, Fiat will also renew the Cronos, a compact sedan imported from Argentina, where it is made in Cordoba, in the north of the country. It will also gain a CVT gearbox with the 1.3 8V engine and properly tuned for the Proconve L7.

[Foto: Reprodução]