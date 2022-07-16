“Fighted with Jorge Jesus…”; Textor is warned that Flamengo ‘turned seriously’ and can hook €10 million midfielder

O Flamengo is close to getting his 2⁰ reinforcement for the midfield. After Arturo Vidal, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel must travel to Italy to sign Wallace from Udinese. Zenit’s Wendel is also on the radar, but negotiations are more complicated. And the red-black market for such a range of countryside does not stop there.

the portuguese newspaper “The ball” informs that Gabriel Pires, from Benfica, would also be on the agenda of the directors of Mais Querido. According to the Portuguese publication, Flamengo “turned seriously” to hire the 28-year-old out of the Encarnados’ plans.

Even present in Benfica’s pre-season, Gabriel will not be used by coach Roger Schmidt, which is why the Portuguese team is looking for a destination for the midfielder. Bought for 10 million euros, the Brazilian got involved in a friction with Jorge Jesus, who approved his removal from the team and later the athlete ended up on loan to Al-Gharafa, from Qatar.

Interestingly, Gabriel Pires is a confirmed target of rival Botafogo, now in the hands of US investor John Textor. The midfielder would have already leaned in favor of returning to Brazil. With the vexatious elimination in the Copa do Brasil, Alvinegro must go to the market and the Benfica midfielder is on the top “shelf”. It remains to be seen whether Mengão intends to proceed with its survey.