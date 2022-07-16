Find out what the minimum wage will be in 2023

The government is already reviewing the value of the 2023 minimum wage, present in the Budget Guidelines Law Project. What is surprising is that the adjustment proposed to Congress only covers the increase in inflationwithout causing a real gain to the worker.

Following macroeconomic data such as GDP, INPC and IPCA, which are indices that measure inflation, it is estimated that this year it will reach 8.1%. If this continues until the end of the year, 2023 will have the minimum wage increased to R$1,310, that is, an increase of R$98 from the current value.

The calculation of the minimum wage increase takes into account the purchasing power of workers, and a reassessment of the cost of living is carried out, considering the average price of market inputs. With this information, the value is corrected so that the worker can guarantee his subsistence.

As the indicated increase is based on the INPC percentages, the increase in the minimum wage will not bring a real gain to the worker and will only be a replacement due to inflation, reducing the loss of purchasing power.

In this way, the worker will be able to buy the same things as before, but without the chance to buy more. Therefore, we say that there will be no real gain, as this is a compensatory increase.

Currently, the national minimum wage is R$ 1,212, which is the lowest amount that can be paid by a company to its employees. With the rise in inflation this year, purchasing power has been extremely affected. The new minimum wage, at least, will no longer bring so much harm to the consumer.