Find out which exercise habits make you age faster

Over the years, it is very likely that you have developed some habits in your daily routine. Exercises, both good and bad. Today, we’ll talk about the worst exercise habits that you probably didn’t know were making you age faster. That way, if you recognize any of them on your own trainingyou can correct them as soon as possible.

Physical exercises that are considered bad

No matter what your age, you should engage in regular exercise and activities. If you want to age healthily, strength training is crucial to developing and maintaining great muscle mass, and cardio can improve your health and heart condition. Living a healthy lifestyle helps increase your longevity, but you need to be careful about exercise habits that can be harmful.

See the main ones below and avoid practicing them.

1. Don’t try harder than necessary

When you exercise excessively, your body also produces more cortisol, which should be avoided at all costs. That’s because excess cortisol leads to increased stress, which can accelerate the aging process. If you regularly train for strength, 3 to 4 sets of most of your exercises should be enough, and you can add a day or two of rest.

2. Crossfit Exaggeration

Crossfit is an amazing form of exercise. When compared to traditional cardio, you will be burning calories at a higher rate, as well as increasing your metabolism and exerting a lot of physical effort. However, the downside of Crossfit is that it can be difficult to recover, especially if you are exercising on other days of the week. That’s why it’s important to regulate your fatigue and avoid overdoing it.

3. Don’t Skip Zone 2 Training

As part of your fitness routine, you shouldn’t neglect zone 2 training. It’s crucial to engage in aerobic exercise to improve your metabolic health, longevity, mitochondrial function, and heart rate during exercise. When Zone 2 training is not part of your routine, you miss out on these important health benefits and risk accelerating your aging process.