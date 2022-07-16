Flamengo consults for Oscar, but high value discourages the board | Flamengo

Flamengo looked for a big name to further increase the list of important reinforcements in the international transfer window: midfielder Oscar, who defended Chelsea and now plays for Shanghai Port. At the age of 30, the player was a starter at the 2014 World Cup, held in Brazil.

The face values ​​scared the leaders of Flamengo, who were discouraged in the negotiation. Oscar is one of the highest paid players in the world, and the fact that he has a contract running until November 2024 further complicates the picture. The query leak also weighs against a possible sequel in the conversation.

The speech, however, is to proceed with caution, aware that it is an unlikely negotiation, and wait for the course of events. Journalist Fabrizio Romano was the first to mention the possible negotiation.

Flamengo has officially announced the signings of Everton Cebolinha and Chilean Vidal. There are still ongoing negotiations with Udinese’s Wallace and Zenit’s Wendel.

In January 2017, Oscar left Chelsea and was bought by the Chinese club for €60 million.

For the Chinese club, he won a national championship title in the 2018 season and the Chinese Supercup in 2019. In total, there are 173 games played, with 51 goals and 94 assists.

In the current season, he played in only three games, precisely the last three of the team in the competition. He scored a goal and provided an assist.

