Flamengo has a deal with Wallace, and agent goes to Italy for ‘difficult negotiation’ with Udinese; see the details

As anticipated by GE and confirmed by Pedro Henrique Torre, reporter for the disneyamount requested by Udinese is around 8 million euros, around R$ 43 million

In search of a replacement for the outputs of Andreas Pereira and William ArãoO Flamengo look at hiring the steering wheel Wallacecurrently in Udinese.

O GE informs that the Italians are asking for 8 million euros, around R$ 43 million, for the sale of the athlete. On the other hand, the Brazilian club is willing to pay 6 million euros (R$ 33 million) for 70% of the economic rights. The information was confirmed by the reporter Pedro Henrique Torreof the channels disney.

The publication explains that Flamengo has an agreement with Wallace and now depends on the Italians accepting the offer to finalize the negotiation to buy the midfielder.

The portal also reported that Rogerio Braun, Wallace’s manager, is on his way to Italy to mediate negotiations with Udinese in order to convince the directors to achieve a ‘happy ending’ for the midfielder’s arrival in Brazil. The information was confirmed by ESPN.

The reporter was also able to know that the negotiation should not be easy, since Udinese has a firm stance in the negotiations. A good example of this is the refusal on the part of the Italians to give Wallace on loan, accepting only a sale negotiation.

The midfielder has been in the crosshairs of Brazilian football for years. In recent seasons, clubs like Atlético-MG, palm trees and Flamengo himself evaluated the arrival of the steering wheel, but they came up against the athlete’s own desire, who wanted to remain in the Old Continent.

So far, Flamengo has announced the signings of Everton Cebolinha, who was at Benfica, and Arturo Vidal, who was at Inter Milan. The trend is for new reinforcements to arrive in Gávea in the coming weeks.