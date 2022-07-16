Flamengo opens negotiations to hire Oscar, says journalist

With Everton Cebolinha and Arturo Vidal already signed, Flamengo tried to increase the list of reinforcements in this transfer window. Rubro-Negro consulted with midfielder Oscar, who works at Shanghai Port, in China. The conversation, however, did not result in negotiation.

The carioca club was scared with the contract time, since the player’s bond runs until November 2024. In addition, the values ​​also caused astonishment in Flamengo’s leaders. The consultation was held ten days ago and the matter has not come up in Rubro-Negro since then.

The 30-year-old Brazilian has been in Chinese football since 2017, when he was sold by Chelsea. Revealed by São Paulo, Oscar also defended Internacional before being sold to the Blues in 2012.

At the beginning of the year, the midfielder’s name was speculated at Barcelona. He confirmed that the Catalan club were interested in his signing, but said the negotiation was complicated by several factors. Among them, the interest in staying in China until the end of last season.

In addition, Oscar revealed that coach Vítor Pereira invited him to join Corinthians. The interaction happened because he sent a message wishing him good luck when the Portuguese took over the Parque São Jorge club. The player and the coach worked together in China.