Flamengo reinforces agreement with Wallace, and businessman leaves for Italy for release | Flamengo

It’s eye-to-eye time. Flamengo begins another stage in the negotiations to have Wallace as the missing reinforcement to enter the quarterfinals of Libertadores da América. With contract time and wages adjusted with the midfielder, the club will have businessman Rogério Braun, who travels this Friday, as a representative in Udine, Italy, to convince Udinese to reduce the request to negotiate the player.

Flamengo already has a contract and salaries agreed with Wallace, who reinforced the desire to defend the club for red-black leaders and their managers. The agreement provides for a contract for four seasons with remuneration very close to what Willian Arão, negotiated with Fenerbahçe, received.

With the contract in place until mid-2026, Wallace himself, who is in pre-season, started negotiations for the release with the Italians, and now it will be businessman Rogério Braun who will take the reins to double the initial request of 8 million euros. for the economic rights of the 27-year-old midfielder revealed by Grêmio and with stints in Hamburg and Hannover 96.

The businessman arrives in Italy this Friday to try to make his player’s wish come true. Wallace has already given the ok to the offer from Rio, as revealed by the Paparazzo Rubro-Negro channel last Wednesday, and in recent days he has reiterated to the Italians his desire for a transfer.

About 10 days ago, Flamengo made the first official proposal: 4 million euros, around R$ 21 million, for 70% of the player. Udinese immediately refused and repeated the answer to the 4.5 million euros offered in a second moment to feel the market. That’s when the Italians stipulated the release of 8 million euros (R$43 million) and Rubro-Negro plans to stretch the rope to 6 million euros (R$32.5 million).

Eye to eye starting this Friday, Flamengo is looking for alternatives to double Udinese and count on the Olympic champion in Rio-2016. With Everton Cebolinha and Arturo Vidal on the list, the club is looking for the third entry for the Libertadores quarterfinals, and Wallace is the name of their dreams.

