Flamengo sends another strong reinforcement for the season

After Everton Cebolinha and Vidal, Flamengo is very close to announcing another signing for the rest of the Brazilian football season. With the departure of Arão, who went to European football, the giant from Rio de Janeiro decided to hire the midfielder Wallacecreated by Grêmio and who works at Udinese, in Italy.

According to Isabelle Costa, on her social network, Udinese found Flamengo’s offer for 70% of Wallace’s rights of interest and an agreement between the parties is well underway. Flamengo will pay around 6 million (R$ 32 million) to count on the player.

Wallace arrives exactly to replace Arão, who has already been introduced as Fenerbaçe’s new reinforcement. The player, however, will arrive to fight for a position in the midfield of Dorival Jr’s team, which has the strong reinforcement of Chilean Vidal.

In addition to Wallace, Wendel is still in Flamengo’s sights. The club does not want to stop only at the football of the ex-Grêmio and bets on the new FIFA law to count on the football created by Fluminense. However, at this point, an agreement is still a long way off.

Flamengo

After winning against Galo, in the Copa do Brasil, Fla, who is going through a great phase with Dorival Jr, returns to the field this Saturday, at home, against Coritiba, for the Brasileirão.