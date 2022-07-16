Flamengo vs Coritiba; predictions of a game with the red-blacks packed

The qualification for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, reversing an adverse result, encouraged Flamengo players who are looking to win in the Brasileirão as well.

Flamengo vs Coritiba. After beating Atlético-MG at Maracanã and securing a spot in the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, the red-black squad is excited to triumph again in the Brasileirão. The next match is this Saturday (16), against Coritiba, at Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. The game is valid for the 17th round and will be held in another state due to a renovation of the Maracanã lawn.

On betting sites like Betfair, Flamengo’s advantage is quite large. Dorival Junior’s men are in three simultaneous competitions this second semester. The team from Rio de Janeiro is in the quarterfinals of Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, in the Brasileirão the team is in ninth position, with 21 points in 16 games. In the last match valid for the national championship, the rubro-negro lost 1-0 to Corinthians.

Coritiba only has the Brazilian Championship to worry about and changes good and bad moments in the tournament. Coxa is in 14th place with 19 points from 16 games, a campaign that includes five wins, four draws and seven defeats. In the last three games, the team led by Gustavo Morínigo lost 3-0 to Internacional, beat Fortaleza 2-1 and drew 2-2 with Juventude.

Flamengo has important problems to assemble the team’s lineup. Gabriel is suspended and defender David Luiz had a physical problem in the last match against Atlético-MG. Coritiba also has suspension problems, as defender Henrique will not be able to play in the match. However, the good news for Coxa is the return of left-back Diego Porfírio, recovered from an injury.

Flamengo vs Coritiba: How much do betting sites pay?

A Flamengo win is at odds of @1.3 on betting sites like Betfair. A victory for Coritiba, on the other hand, earns bettors a prize of @9.0. A tie is always a betting option and in this case it has odds of @5.0.