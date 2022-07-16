Flamengo will sell tickets for the game against Coritiba until the end of the 1st half

posted on 07/16/2022 12:30



(credit: MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP)

After Flamengo fans faced, on Friday (15/7), a long line to buy tickets for the game between Rubro-Negro against Coritiba, scheduled for this Saturday (16/7) at Mané Garrincha, the club decided to sell the entries at the venue until the end of the first half of the match.

The announcement, made by Flamengo’s social networks, also states that fans eager to see the duel for the Brazilian Championship will be able to guarantee tickets at the box office of Ginásio Nilson Nelson, with exclusive payment in cash. The Nilson Nelson is next to the Mané Garrincha stadium.





2h30 queue to buy tickets

On the afternoon of this Friday (15/7), Flamengo fans had to queue for about 2:30 hours at one of the physical ticket sales points, at 308 sul, to guarantee their presence in the confrontation for the Brazilian Championship, at Mané Garrincha. .

The high demand may have been fueled by Flamengo’s decision to make the sale of half tickets available to all fans by delivering 1kg of non-perishable food at the entrance to the stadium. In addition, the club also made the sale available at physical points in the Federal District – before, tickets were being sold only through Flamengo’s official website.

The measures were announced on Thursday night (7/14), when only 9,000 tickets had been sold — Rubro-Negro’s share in the stadium is 36,176 seats at Mané Garrincha. The entire ticket costs between R$ 100 and R$ 250. On the website, the sale ends at 3 pm on Saturday.